K-Pop star Ailee responds after facing a violent reaction by taking a picture with Chris Brown in the Grammys

The KBS star of & # 39; Dream High 2 & # 39; It only made things worse, since he insists that he is not aware of what happened between Chris Brown and his girlfriend Rihanna.

K-Pop star Ailee was attacked after posting a picture of her with Chris Brown in the recent Grammy awards. The criticisms were related to Chris's domestic violence towards his girlfriend. Rihanna back on the eve of the 2009 Grammys.

The Korean singer defended herself, insisting she didn't know about Chris's situation with Rihanna. "I TAKEN THIS PHOTO WITHOUT ANY KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT HE DID!" The 30-year-old KBS star wrote in her edited subtitle.

"When I said & # 39; he was one of the artists I enjoyed listening to when I was a child and that is a fact that will never change & # 39; I meant that I enjoyed his music when I was younger will never change," so "Dream high 2"The star tried to explain.

"The only thing on my mind was literally & # 39; oh wow! CB! I loved your songs! & # 39; I DO NOT SUPPORT and I WILL NOT SUPPORT women, men, pets, animals or any other type of abusers and The ONLY reason I keep this post is to CLARIFY the reason I took this picture first. "

She continued: "I DO NOT THINK SLIGHTLY OF ANY ABUSE. Now stop giving me so much crap for something I didn't even know what happened." He concluded by telling his critics to "leave her alone."

Ailee's defense did not end well. Since the news about Chris and Riri were everywhere and covered globally because of their superstar status, it's hard to believe that Ailee didn't know. On top of that, he was born and raised in the United States, where the news was even more intense. He only moved to Korea in 2010, one year after the incident.

"That was all about the news when it happened … yes, she needs some influence influence that I see," commented one. Another wrote: "Just say you wanted a picture and leave." More similar comments say: "She is a clown", "Cornball", "The girl was silent as a stupid" and "Muthaf ** kin LIE [laughs] who does not know what happened."

However, she insisted: "I don't read the news every day all day."