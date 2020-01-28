Justin Tipuric sees similarities between Welsh star Louis Rees-Zammit and George North | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLd927a56740b425bd386c66fd185accbc11% %MINIFYHTMLd927a56740b425bd386c66fd185accbc12%

Gloucester's teenage end, Rees-Zammit, in the framework to debut in Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations against Italy on Saturday





Louis Rees-Zammit has scored 10 attempts in 12 games for Gloucester

Justin Tipuric understands why people are putting Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit on the same stand as George North.

North is ready to win his 92nd cap in the inaugural Six Nations match between Wales and Italy in Cardiff.

It also requires only one attempt to register his 40th place for Wales and move to second place on the all-time list alongside Gareth Thomas.

Rees-Zammit, by contrast, has not yet debuted in Wales, but will join North's membership in an exclusive club if he shows up against Azzurri.

North was only 18 and 214 days old when he scored two attempts in his first appearance in Wales in November 2010 against South Africa.

George North could move downtown against Italy

And Rees-Zammit would emulate that feat of age, should it end at Principality Stadium one day before his 19th birthday.

A place on Wales 23 this weekend could be within reach of Rees-Zammit, who has scored 10 attempts in just 12 games for Gloucester this season.

"When someone said the other day that he (Rees-Zammit) was born in 2001, I almost fainted!" said Wales flanker Tipuric.

Justin Tipuric is ready to win his 73rd Wales cap against Italy

"It made me feel old, that's for sure, but he is very talented and one thing you can say with certainty is that he has it in packages."

"You can see it in the field. You don't want to give it too much space because it will make you look stupid. I'm sure we'll see much more of it soon."

"I would never have said that I was 18, and that he is a big boy, that's for sure."

"I think there's a lot of talk about that (Rees-Zammit and North) with the size they both have."

"They both have speed and talent, so I can understand why people have put them on the same support."

Pivac will name his team to face Italy on Thursday, with North potentially prepared for only a fifth exit from Wales in the center as a replacement for an injured Jonathan Davies.

In case that happens, a bunk is opened on the wing, with the pair without cap Rees-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl apparently in the box.

Wales is undefeated in the Six Nations for almost two years and the current Grand Slam champions seek to make an immediate statement under Warren Gatland's successor, Pivac, and a new training team.

Wing Josh Adams said: "We have started running, we look good and there are smiles on our faces.

"It's always exciting to get to the first game. It's great that we're home too. We're looking forward to going out."

"The foundations that Warren Gatland and the other trainers built were fantastic and we had great success. The new guys have added their share."

"I would like to think that we are developing our game."

"We will not be the perfect team on Saturday, but I definitely think we will put the teams under a lot of pressure and I hope it is exciting to see it."