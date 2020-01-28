Justin Timberlake remembers final conversation with Kobe Bryant

Since Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, passed away earlier this week, there has been a great deal of support and commemoration on behalf of the former Los Angeles Laker. The most recent to express his condolences is Justin Timberlake.

The 38-year-old performer, in an Instagram post on Monday, said he and Kobe once joined their respective ambition and willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed.

The star wrote on Monday that he was "amazed,quot; by Kobe's abilities, which extended far beyond what he could physically do. Justin says he learned something from Kobe, mainly his "momentum and process," which he has implemented in his own life.

Justin says that Kobe's relationship with him was based on admiration and mutual respect, in addition to the funny "ribs." According to Timberlake, Kobe once joked about how he has aged so gracefully over the years, similar to good wine.

See this post on Instagram We met when we were both teenagers and joined our momentum and process. He was amazed at what he could do with a basketball and knew that his talent went beyond his physical gifts and extended to his mentality. A mentality that I would carry with me throughout my career and that I would still use every day. As the years went by, I saw you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still remained with an unwavering determination about your mentality of staying fierce in the face of competition. But, every time we talk or send text messages, something begins to change … their patience and tranquility grew. And it inspired me to keep growing by myself. The years passed and the jokes of the "old man,quot; would begin to be exchanged from side to side. We both appreciate a good "rib." We joke about "The Wine Club,quot;. It was nicknamed "Wine,quot; to represent how one could age gracefully as a good wine. But, you never stopped trying to inspire me. Your confidence in me was enormous, it really affected me because I admired you so much. I don't mean one of the best athletes in history. I mean as a person. People can sometimes confuse the will to win with the lack of compassion. That was not you. You had both qualities. The last conversation we shared was about being parents and what that meant. That was, beyond all the things we could do in this world, our true legacy. Who are our children and what beautiful people they will become. And, I suppose that at this moment, without being able to find all the words, THAT father connection is the most devastating thing for me. I am sending my love to Vanessa and her family and the families of all who are related to the duel of this terrible tragedy. My heart is broken and my family elevates you in our thoughts and prayers. Kobe … You have connected many of us. Mamba's mentality will last all the time. I know it will be a source for me every day, as it has been for so many days before. Your legacy is with us. It is our responsibility to transmit it now. I look forward to continuing to make you proud, Wine. Champion, MVP, Legend, Hero, Inspiration, Father, Friend. I will miss you, brother. Mamba forever. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on January 27, 2020 at 10:48 a.m. PST

In explaining some of Kobe's most pleasant and easy-to-relate features, Justin stated that the basketball player not only wanted to win, but also a feeling of compassion. The last time they talked was about having children.

As the singer's fans know, Justin has a 4-year-old son named Silas with Jessica Biel, while Bryant had four daughters with Vanessa Bryant. Unfortunately, Gianna Bryant, her 13-year-old girl, was one of the people killed in the helicopter accident.

Justin, in his IG account, explained that one of the last things they talked about was his legacy, which meant raising his children as best they could.

While many people expressed their condolences and support to the family and friends of the basketball legend, others took the opportunity to tell badly programmed jokes. Ari Shaffir, a comedian known for his appearances in Joe Rogan's experience podcast, took his Twitter to refer to the controversial case of violation of Kobe in 2003.

The case was suddenly abandoned after the 19-year-old girl involved chose not to go to trial. Evan Rachel Wood also addressed this controversial case.



