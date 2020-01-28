Justin Bieber will present fans with a new album on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTML0a9c40d61b2eaf95b9d00b23a1acf90d11% %MINIFYHTML0a9c40d61b2eaf95b9d00b23a1acf90d12%

In addition to announcing the release date of & # 39; Changes & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; reveals his plans for a massive tour of North America that will begin in mid-May in Seattle, Washington.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber He will release his long-awaited new album, "Changes," on Valentine's Day (February 14), the star confirmed.

The singer's musical return is in full swing, after he released the new song "Yummy" earlier this month, and released the first installment of his new docuseries "Seasons" on Monday, January 27.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show", the 25-year-old musician revealed that his new album," Changes, "will finally be released on February 14.

%MINIFYHTML0a9c40d61b2eaf95b9d00b23a1acf90d13% %MINIFYHTML0a9c40d61b2eaf95b9d00b23a1acf90d14%

Justin also revealed details of a massive North American tour, which begins May 14 in Seattle, Washington and plays in stadiums and arenas in the United States before ending September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

<br />

The return of the star to the spotlight occurs after it revealed a debilitating battle against tick-borne disease. Lyme's disease tormented him in the last two years, confessing to an album reproduction event in Los Angeles last week: "I don't even think I should be alive … I feel like God took me out of a really dark place."

<br />

After announcing the news, Justin dropped the second song on the album, "Get Me" with Kehlani, which is available to download and stream now.