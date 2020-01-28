Justin Bieber feared he would cheat Hailey Baldwin

NBC

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He tells Ellen DeGeneres that he hardly proposed to his now wife Hailey because he feared he could not remain faithful to her.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber questioned if he would be able to commit and stay true to his now wife Hailey Baldwin before I proposed marriage.

The 25-year-old singer married the Hailey model in 2018, and the couple celebrated their first anniversary in September 2019 with a larger wedding ceremony with friends and family.

Since then, Justin and Hailey have regularly shared effusive publications with each other on their social media pages, with the star of Sorry opening their doubts about their decision to ask this question to the 23-year-old beauty during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show", issued on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

"I was extremely nervous. I felt that in the past, we had talked about you, I asked the question, and I felt that she would say & # 39; yes & # 39;" he explained. "So I wasn't really nervous for saying yes, but I think I was more nervous for & # 39; Am I going to make this commitment? & # 39; Can I make this commitment as a man and be able to honor him? What I say it's a serious commitment, when you say you're going to love someone for better or for worse, and be faithful … That is huge. Am I able to do that? And I think that was really what I was struggling with. "

But Justin, who also counts Selena Gomez Among his famous ex, he added that once he thought about it, he realized that it was with Hailey that he wanted to spend the rest of his life.

<br />

"I finally said: & # 39; You know what? I will make the decision and move on," he smiled. "Be a husband, and you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm going to choose this woman and do it."