Justin and Hailey Bieber are in marital bliss at the rare exit of the red carpet

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They were full of love to each other as they made a rare appearance on the red carpet Monday night in Los Angeles, marking their first joint red carpet as a married couple.
The couple could not take their hands off while posing proudly for the photos. The PDA arrived in large numbers when the singer "Yummy,quot; and the model smiled and laughed at the red carpet, stopping to hug and kiss the cameras to show their marital happiness. In a moment, Justin placed his hands on each side of Hailey's face so they could look at each other briefly. Yes, it was adorable.
As for his fashion (you know that this couple would change their appearance), Justin arrived with a long-sleeved white thermal shirt with light pink pants, white sneakers, a black hat and a beaded chain collar. For his part, Hailey wore a shiny black sleeveless dress with a cut in the stomach and black heels.
Just after the premiere, Justin released his new single "Get Me,quot;, with Kehlani, and announced the name and release date of his new album Changes, the 14th of February.
He also shared one of the adorable red carpet photos on his Instagram. By posting one of his photos, holding his wife's face in his hands, the star captioned the photo, "I love you tons of bubz."
For her part, Hailey published clips and screenshots of the documentary series and said of her husband: "SEASONS has left today. Grateful to let people in on our journey of the last year and a half. It was a difficult road but we are more strong for that … and for @justinbieber my love, they are amazing. I love to grow together! Thank you for sharing your story with the world … I am very grateful to walk through this life with you. "
Said from Justin's perspective, Seasons break down the events of the life of the singer of "Sorry,quot; in the last year and a half. He covers his struggles with anxiety, how he achieved fame in his early years, his relationship with Hailey and how all these factors came into play during the creation of Changes.
As he says in the first episode, "I am an artist, I make music. I started making music when I was very young. It helped me escape many of the things I felt I was going through at the time." or what was going on at the time. And I'm excited to share my trip with you. I think I'm going crazy about that. "
In the second episode, Hailey shares that she loved being part of her creative process while performing Changes.
"I just enjoy the energy that comes in," she says. "We make it a really fun process. You know we brought friends, people just hang out and I don't know, I feel at home wherever I am, so if it's hidden in the studio, that feels like home to me ".
The first episode of 10 was released on Monday, January 27. New episodes will be available every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.
Get ready for many more Biebers.
