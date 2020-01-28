Justin and Hailey Bieber are in marital bliss at the rare exit of the red carpet

the Seasons The premiere was a matter of the Bieber family.

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They were full of love to each other as they made a rare appearance on the red carpet Monday night in Los Angeles, marking their first joint red carpet as a married couple.

The couple could not take their hands off while posing proudly for the photos. The PDA arrived in large numbers when the singer "Yummy,quot; and the model smiled and laughed at the red carpet, stopping to hug and kiss the cameras to show their marital happiness. In a moment, Justin placed his hands on each side of Hailey's face so they could look at each other briefly. Yes, it was adorable.

As for his fashion (you know that this couple would change their appearance), Justin arrived with a long-sleeved white thermal shirt with light pink pants, white sneakers, a black hat and a beaded chain collar. For his part, Hailey wore a shiny black sleeveless dress with a cut in the stomach and black heels.

Just after the premiere, Justin released his new single "Get Me,quot;, with Kehlani, and announced the name and release date of his new album Changes, the 14th of February.