Jurors take a look at Harvey Weinstein's formerly extravagant lifestyle at trial

Earlier today, on Tuesday, jurors showed an exhibition of the movie maker's extravagant lifestyle in disgrace before his career was destroyed by a wave of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Page Six says prosecutors posted many photos of Harvey dating Bill Clinton, Quentin Tarantino and many of the biggest stars of the modern era.

Some of Harvey's images include one after his Oscar for Best Picture for Shakespeare in love. Prosecutors showed other movie releases in addition to a photo with him and his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, at the amfAR gala.

At the moment, it is not clear why prosecutors show their lives that way, but some media have suggested that it was a way to show Harvey's power in the film industry.

As previously reported, the 67-year-old former Weinstein Company student is looking at life in prison on several charges of sexual assault: one from Mimi Haleyi in 2006, another from Annabella Sciorra in the early 1990s, and Jessica Mann from 2013

Earlier today, Elizabeth Entin, a personal friend and roommate of the production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, says Mimi called her one night and explained how Harvey Weinstein broke into her house and was scared of her Chihuahua named Peanut.

According to reports, Harvey said: "What is this thing? Get away from me." When the dishonored film producer left the courtroom in Manhattan today, journalists asked him if he was afraid of the Chihuahuas and he replied: "Do I seem to be afraid of the Chihuahuas?" While strutting with his walker .

Last week, Rosie Perez stopped at the Manhattan court to support the claims made by The sopranos The actress, Annabella Sciorra, who accused Harvey of raping her in the early 1990s.

Similar to Mimi's story, she claims that the producer broke into her house and began unbuttoning her shirt. Annabella claims that she immediately began to recognize that he thought they were going to have sex, so she protested, tried to push him away, but finally gave up because of her much larger size.



