Jurgen Klopp & # 39; lacks respect & # 39 ;, says Shrewsbury fans | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9a8560c65266b3253f32ebcc190c5fee11% %MINIFYHTML9a8560c65266b3253f32ebcc190c5fee12%

"It is disrespectful. The manager must attend all games,quot;





%MINIFYHTML9a8560c65266b3253f32ebcc190c5fee13% %MINIFYHTML9a8560c65266b3253f32ebcc190c5fee14% Jurgen Klopp has refused to play his first team in the FA Cup replay due to winter break commitments

Shrewsbury Town Official Supporters Club has accused Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool of showing disrespect for the club and the FA Cup.

Klopp confirmed Tuesday that the Liverpool U23 will represent the first team in the replay, with their manager Neil Critchley on the bench, as it was when the club introduced the same team for their 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the quarterfinals. of the end of the Carabao Cup. .

On that occasion, Liverpool's senior team was in Qatar preparing for the Club World Cup. This time, Klopp has insisted that his first team players will have the two-week break that the Premier League had promised them.

An STFC spokesman said Sky sports news It was not fair to the thousands of Shrewsbury fans who expected to see Liverpool players in the original game on Sunday and in the replay at Anfield.

0:39 Jason Cummings says his team will go to Anfield with the goal of winning the replay. Jason Cummings says his team will go to Anfield with the goal of winning the replay.

"It is disrespectful. The manager must attend all the games. Shrewsbury fans are very disappointed."

However, they agree with Liverpool's decision to reduce ticket prices for repetition, qualifying prices as "fair."

While they acknowledge that Shrewsbury will not receive the same income they could have expected if the tickets had been at their usual price, they believe that it could mean a greater participation in Anfield than originally planned.

Jason Cummings celebrates scoring the first of his two goals against Liverpool

If Shrewsbury beat Liverpool in the replay, they will face a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the fifth round.

Many Liverpool fans on Twitter have already admitted defeat in the replay and wished Shrewsbury good luck against Chelsea.