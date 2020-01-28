Journalist Ivie Ani criticized after accusing Billie Eilish of appropriating black culture

Instagram

The writer claims that the singer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He dressed like rapper Big Pun with his baggy clothes at the 2020 Grammy Awards and points to several black artists who have inspired his style.

Billie eilish He had a victorious night at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with his victory in the main categories, but someone decided to highlight a negative aspect of the artist. Instead of congratulating her on her great victory, journalist Ivie Ani criticized the 18-year-old singer and songwriter for allegedly appropriating the black culture.

"Billie Eilish is more than talented," Ivie tweeted on Sunday, January 26. But his praise turned out to be sarcastic as he continued: "Every time I see her I can't help thinking about how much the youth of white America nevertheless use black culture for its aesthetics."

Commenting on Billie's outfit at the Grammys, Ivie said she was dressed as the deceased rapper / actor. Big pun, whose parents were of Puerto Rican descent. "She is dressed like Big Pun and has 90s acrylics for girls in hoods," she said of the young star.

He went on to argue: "Having a characteristic look is obviously critical to being a successful pop star, so discussing its image and what it means (blackness) is important." In support of his claim, he shared a link to an article listing black artists who inspired Billie's appearance, including Xscape, Aaliyah Dana Haughton, FTA, Missy Elliott Y Rihanna.

<br />

Some people agreed with her, and one commented: "We all know that pop culture uses black culture as a character that will hide (sic) when it no longer serves them." Another said: "1000%. I love her, but the frozen chains, the rings, the elegant dan-esque clothes, even her tone of speech. It's the limit of the vulture culture."

However, many others have responded to Ivie and accused her of trying to "catch up" with her criticism of Billie's outfits. "This is a scope," one simply responded to Ivie's opinion. Another wrote similarly: "Hmm sounds like the most unnecessary reach of 2020 so far. Stop."

"Is she dressed as a great pun? Lmfaoo, stop," commented another user. Another user responded to Ivie's tweets, "everyone is free to wear whatever they want, billie wears that kind of clothes so people don't judge her by her body, clothes are clothes that shouldn't be organized by race."

"She wears baggy clothes for a reason she doesn't like to show her body and doesn't want to be judged, she wants her music to speak for herself, this girl is also coming to Billie and taking care of her affairs," one person defended. Billie Another explained: "Billie literally stated that he wears baggy clothes, so no one focuses on his figure, sometimes people just do it."

Billie herself has not responded to the claim of cultural appropriation. He is probably still in celebration mode after taking home four coveted titles, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Recording of the Year and Song of the Year, at the 2020 Grammy Awards.