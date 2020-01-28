Jojo Rabbit Movie Review | filmfare.com

Critic's Rating:







Innocence lost and found

Who would have thought that Thor's director Taika Waititi: Ragnarok's fame would make a black comedy set in Nazi Germany that would look like a kind of cross between The Great Dictator and Life Is Beautiful? He not only directed it, but also acted on it, channeling his inner Chaplin to give life to a slightly deranged Hitler. It is a film that wants you to believe that Nazi propaganda did not corrupt German children. That somehow they were able to retain their inner goodness. The film is set during the end of World War II, when Germany was losing. People were no longer buying Nazi lies by then. Could the dynamics of the film have been different if it took place during heady days when Hitler was winning everything? One could not be sure of that.

Growing up, children often have imaginary friends. Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a ten-year-old boy obsessed with the Aryan lineage and the SS ideology, has Hitler (Taika Waititi) as his imaginary friend. While the Führer acts foolishly and gives talks to Jojo pep, his speeches become increasingly fanatic as the movie progresses, representing the protagonist's growing awareness of what Nazism really means. Jojo receives the nickname of Rabbit when he refuses to kill a rabbit in a Nazi youth camp at the behest of older children. Hitler has given him such exciting advice that he ends up snatching a grenade from the hands of his instructor. Throwing it all wrong, it hurts the face and legs in the resulting explosion. He is sent home to recover and discovers that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) has been hiding a very Jewish girl like Anne Frank in a secret panel inside her dead sister's room. The girl, Elsa Korr (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) used to be friends with her late sister and perhaps that led to her being rescued by Jojo's mother. Although what the mother really does for a living or if she is an active member of the resistance is never clarified. It should also be taken into account that the world is being seen through the eyes of a ten-year-old boy, who may not have realized the truest meaning of things.

The movie comes alive when Jojo and Elsa start communicating. He has been indoctrinated to think that the Jews are begotten in hell and Elsa initially plays, knowing that only his own intelligence would convince him otherwise. He deeply suspects her and wants to report her, but somehow understands that doing that would also harm her mother. Gradually a bond develops between them. He even starts writing letters on behalf of his missing fiancee to cheer her up. That bond solidifies when the Gestapo enters Jojo's house and Elsa pretends to be her older sister. The two young people come to trust each other to keep hope and faith alive, and it is their friendship that helps them overcome difficult times.

This is basically a movie to feel good. Therefore, the complete horror of the war or the terror exerted by the Gestapo simply looks here. We also saved the agony of seeing the psychological scars that children feel when they are relentlessly pressured to service during the lost days of the war. Such nightmares have a comedy varnish and, therefore, their total impact is diluted. Most of the story revolves around how the two women in Jojo's life, his mother and his new friend help preserve his innocence, his sanity in a world that is going crazy in many different ways. Its underlying message is that life must be celebrated even in the midst of misery and one should not forget to laugh, dance or love even during the most terrible calamities, since these are the things that essentially make us human. The film ends with Elsa and Jojo dancing while the G.I. Americans celebrate victory.

Scarlett Johansson has done a good job as Jojo's mother, who has to be a good German on the one hand and deal with her son's fanaticism on the other. Taika Waititi is in her element here as Hitler, rehearsing the character with a lot of cheesy fun. The elements of the camp are also evident in the character of Sam Rockwell, who plays a disabled soldier in charge of making soldiers with children. It is suggested that he may have been having a gay relationship with a subordinate. Rebel Wilson deceives Nazi women officers of loyal values ​​to the cause who do not mind turning children into killing machines. The sensitive portrait of Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie of Elsa prevents the emotional balance of the film from overflowing. This actress born in New Zealand is surely someone to consider in the future. However, the film belongs to the extremely talented Roman Griffin Davis, who made an extraordinary debut with Jojo Rabbit. His face suffers a mixture of emotions as he attracts you to the world of Jojo and makes you see things from the perspective of his character. It's strange that an Oscar nomination has been lost …

