Johnson risks a crack with Trump by granting new access to Huawei

LONDON – Since becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain six months ago, Boris Johnson has managed to strike a delicate balance in his relationship with President Trump, keeping him at a distance during the elections in Britain, while most recently showing sympathy for his Pressure tactics against Iran.

However, on Tuesday, Johnson faced a crude choice: in deciding to grant the Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei, limited access to Britain's new high-speed broadband network, he broke abruptly with the president who once he praised as a "really good man,quot; and a British version of himself.

That runs the risk of opening a gap between Johnson and Trump at the time Britain leaves the European Union. It could also jeopardize efforts to negotiate a transatlantic trade agreement that Mr. Johnson has promoted as one of the awards for Britain's new independent status.

The Trump administration strongly pressured the Johnson government to rule against Huawei, sending a high-level delegation to London two weeks ago to warn about the risks of opening fifth-generation networks, or 5G, to a company they claim to have links with the Chinese security agencies and the People's Liberation Army.