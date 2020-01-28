Johnson risks a crack with Trump by granting new access to Huawei

LONDON – Since becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain six months ago, Boris Johnson has managed to strike a delicate balance in his relationship with President Trump, keeping him at a distance during the elections in Britain, while most recently showing sympathy for his Pressure tactics against Iran.
However, on Tuesday, Johnson faced a crude choice: in deciding to grant the Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei, limited access to Britain's new high-speed broadband network, he broke abruptly with the president who once he praised as a "really good man,quot; and a British version of himself.
That runs the risk of opening a gap between Johnson and Trump at the time Britain leaves the European Union. It could also jeopardize efforts to negotiate a transatlantic trade agreement that Mr. Johnson has promoted as one of the awards for Britain's new independent status.
The Trump administration strongly pressured the Johnson government to rule against Huawei, sending a high-level delegation to London two weeks ago to warn about the risks of opening fifth-generation networks, or 5G, to a company they claim to have links with the Chinese security agencies and the People's Liberation Army.
But British officials said the US case was not persuasive, given Britain's plan to limit the use of Huawei equipment to what they characterize as "marginal,quot; parts of the network. They said that the drive to exclude the company seemed to come less from intelligence experts than from people appointed by the policy, who see Huawei in the context of curbing China's global influence. Some said the hard-handed approach proved counterproductive.
"You have had this crescendo of voices from Washington, trying to increase the stridency to postpone this decision," said Peter Ricketts, a former British national security advisor and ambassador to France.
"It put the Boris Johnson government in a difficult position: did they give in to Trump's opinion or challenge it?" Ricketts said. "Anything other than approve would have seemed to yield to pressure."
For Johnson, who spoke with Trump on Tuesday to inform him of the decision, there are political advantages to challenge Washington. British leaders are regularly ridiculed for playing the poodle at American presidents, and Johnson's demonstration of independence played well with British commentators.
"This decision is an important moment in Johnson's presidency," said Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based research organization. "Even if you disagree with this, it shows that a prime minister feels increasingly comfortable in his position."
Experts said Johnson calculated that, no matter how much Trump is offended, the United States will not stop intelligence cooperation. They said that the limitations imposed by Huawei by the British security agencies should be sufficient to assure Americans that the intelligence exchange channels would remain safe.
Trump himself sometimes seems more relaxed with Huawei. When he visited London last June, for example, he rejected suggestions that the United States would suspend the exchange of intelligence if Britain did not ban the company.
"We are going to have an absolute agreement on Huawei and everything else," said Theresa May then Prime Minister.
The impact of Mr. Johnson's decision on the nascent trade negotiations with the United States was more difficult to predict. Three Republican senators, Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas, wrote to members of the National Security Council of Great Britain, warning them that a decision to approve Huawei could threaten congressional approval of a trade agreement.
"Our special relationship is less special now that the United Kingdom has hosted state oversight committees in Huawei," said Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska and a prominent Chinese hawk. "During the Cold War, Margaret Thatcher never hired the K.G.B. to save pennies."
The debate over Huawei divided Mr. Johnson's cabinet and the Conservative Party. Critics warned that Britain's plans to limit the use of the company's equipment were unrealistic and would leave him vulnerable to Chinese intelligence.
Tom Tugendhat, a conservative member of Parliament who urged Mr. Johnson to ban Huawei, said on Twitter that the plan "leaves a lot of worries and doesn't close UK networks to a frequently evil international actor."
To some extent, Johnson's decision reflects a blunt assessment of Britain's economic interests in trying to chart a new future outside the European Union.
Brexit, Johnson argues, will give the country the freedom to enact its own regulations to encourage new technologies such as artificial intelligence. The influential prime minister's advisor, Dominic Cummings, has placed special emphasis on the need to invest in the technologies of the future.
Mr. Cummings wants to create a British version of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in the United States, to make Britain "the best place in the world for those who can invent the future." He wrote in a blog. For him, the 5G network is a critical part of that investment.
British officials said they had no choice but to approve Huawei because of the lack of alternative suppliers [Samsung is not a competitor in Britain, as it is in the United States] and the fact that Huawei is a well established player in the British Network, which means that if I exclude the company, I would potentially have to boot Huawei equipment from the existing 4G network.
In a gesture to Washington, British officials said they hoped to reduce dependence on Huawei and other companies classified by the British government as "high risk,quot; by attracting Samsung to invest and encourage new small businesses.
British officials acknowledged that Huawei's decision adds to the differences over the policy towards Iran and a tax on digital services that would affect American tech giants such as Google and Amazon.
British officials even worried that they could block Huawei, only to see a change in Trump's policy in their favor. The Chinese company is not completely excluded from the US market and, in theory, could play a more important role as part of the second phase of Trump's trade negotiations with China.
The same uncertainties plague a possible transatlantic trade agreement, given Britain's need to negotiate a much larger agreement with the European Union, as well as the presidential elections in the United States.
In addition, compared to the potential of 5G, the profits of a trade agreement seem insignificant. In 2018, the last time the British government estimated the economic effects of Brexit, it projected that the new trade agreements with the United States, as well as with Australia, New Zealand and a large number of other countries, together would generate a profit of only 0.2 percent of gross domestic product by 2035.
To reach a trade agreement with the United States, Britain would also have to make politically unpopular concessions. The Trump administration would probably demand to open the British market to agricultural products such as chlorinated chicken and beef fed with hormones and remove restrictions on what pharmaceutical companies can charge the National Health Service for their products.
"The government conducted a risk assessment of both Huawei and the US reaction," Ricketts said, "and decided to move forward."