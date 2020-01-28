Joe Marler says the England team had clear conversations with Saracen players | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLcf9bc0f0a11bc09abe95f6ea8b11edd911% %MINIFYHTMLcf9bc0f0a11bc09abe95f6ea8b11edd912%









Joe Marler says the England team had clear conversations with Saracen players.

Joe Marler says that the England squad went to the Saracen salary cap scandal at their training camp in Portugal.

Villamoura camp is the first time that England players have met since the Saracens were relegated from the Premier for persistent violations of the salary cap.

Marler revealed that the players held talks and were eager to "park any personal flesh,quot; while focusing on the inaugural Sunday Six Nations game against France in Paris.

"All of that was addressed on the first day," said the loose-headed accessory. Sky sports news. "The air was clear.

"It was said that if someone has something to say, say it now in front of everyone. Or if you wish, you can pick it up individually with the Sarries boys."

"Exeter has been a fairly vocal club in everything, but interestingly, that message from above does not necessarily reach the bottom of the club."

"The players do not necessarily agree with everything their owner or CEO says."

"When you come to England, you park all that, what you have to do in your personal life, whatever is happening in your club. Park any personal meat."

"There are 34 of us and I am sure there will be players who will come and go in the next eight weeks trying to float that boat."

"There was nothing there in front of the group. I don't know if the boys have picked up certain individual conversations, but now he's dead and buried."

"We have to focus on France. If we are too busy getting caught in (the salary cap scandal), that would divert attention from what we are really trying to achieve."

Marler is in the camp of England along with his teammate Harlequins, Kyle Sinckler, and says he is "gutted,quot; after the stubborn announced that he would join Bristol at the end of the season.

"He must take care of himself, make those decisions and do his best for his career, which he thinks is best for him," said Marler.

"I'm gutted and wish him well. Bristol has a gem there."