Joe Giudice seen partying with women in Mexico after Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice He seems single and totally ready to mix!
Before the month came to an end, the Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star went to Mexico, where he was seen mixing with some ladies.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Joe is seen dancing by the pool of a hotel with some women. Shortly after, he was seen relaxing and chatting in a cabin with a couple of friends.
Recently, Joe took Instagram and gave fans a sample of his vacation with a video of a rooftop pool like Calvin Harris& # 39; "Summer,quot; played in the background.
"Flying! Fly like an eagle! We are never alone, we are always surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature!" He captioned the post. "#mothernature #alone #instalive,quot;.
Holidays arrive less than two months after E! News confirmed Joe and Teresa Giudice It had separated after almost two decades together. Although Teresa has not yet filed for divorce, a person with insider information previously shared that the marriage is "completely over."
At the same time, fans couldn't help remembering Joe's recent sincere messages on social media to his family.
"Don't fall! Whatever happens in our future, remember that we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong," Joe wrote as he shared photos with his separated wife. "It is not distance that breaks a pair, they are actions! I am growing and learning more from the current generation. Self-centeredness was a thing of the baby boomers and the era of the x generation. Now, Millennials believe in the effort set and not in separating roles ".
He continued: "No, I didn't love my time. I see that the ego got in my way like a trap. A room is good. Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or things. great "#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future,quot;.
by Royal Housewives of New Jersey Fans are getting a front row seat in the complicated relationship of Joe and Teresa. In the episode last week alone, Teresa opened up to her cast members during a Hamptons trip about the struggles in their marriage.
