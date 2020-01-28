Joe Giudice seen partying with women in Mexico after Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice He seems single and totally ready to mix!

Before the month came to an end, the Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star went to Mexico, where he was seen mixing with some ladies.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Joe is seen dancing by the pool of a hotel with some women. Shortly after, he was seen relaxing and chatting in a cabin with a couple of friends.

Recently, Joe took Instagram and gave fans a sample of his vacation with a video of a rooftop pool like Calvin Harris& # 39; "Summer,quot; played in the background.

"Flying! Fly like an eagle! We are never alone, we are always surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature!" He captioned the post. "#mothernature #alone #instalive,quot;.

Holidays arrive less than two months after E! News confirmed Joe and Teresa Giudice It had separated after almost two decades together. Although Teresa has not yet filed for divorce, a person with insider information previously shared that the marriage is "completely over."