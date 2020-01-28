Jodie Turner-Smith says she is not accepted by the Black Community in the United States as a child

%MINIFYHTMLedd02575df9a586773ba2706e4a71eea11% %MINIFYHTMLedd02575df9a586773ba2706e4a71eea12%

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Joshua Jackson's partner also reveals that she and the 41-year-old actor do not plan to raise their children in the United States because the & # 39; white supremacy is open & # 39; here.

Jodie Turner-Smith He has trouble finding where he belonged as a child. Opening up on her experience of moving to the United States after the divorce of her parents, the protagonist of "Queen & Slim"he told the moment he was expelled from the black community.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actress talked about being raised in Peterborough, England, where she and her siblings became the only black children in her school. He then pointed out that that was the reason he expected to meet black people in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"I was really excited when I came to the United States to meet black people," the British model recalled. "But it was a great cultural shock, because I was rejected by the black community. They said: & # 39; You speak like a white girl & # 39; people called me Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance."

The unpleasant treatment caused the actress to play the sergeant. Azima Kandie in "The last ship"to" practice in the mirror, speaking in a way that I thought was like a black American: cutting off with my words in five seconds if you come for me. "

During the interview, Turner-Smith said that until today she was still subject to a racial problem. "There was a wave of people who were upset because I was possibly married to a white man," he said referring to his relationship with Joshua Jackson. "In the United States, interracial dating or marriage is not something so accepted."

"Certain people feel strongly against that, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It's very complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrible things that people said, it makes you …," He trusted those prejudices he has been dealing with. "I am learning that there are certain things that I really must keep for myself."

Turner-Smith, who is now seven months pregnant with his first child, confessed that he did not want to raise his son in the United States. "The racial dynamic here is charged. White supremacy is open. It's the reason I don't want to raise my children here," he admitted. "I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises at school."

On where you prefer to raise your baby, the first "Nightflyers"The actress has also removed England from her list." England has derailed, "he explained, before adding," so I was thinking maybe Canada. "His fellow actor, Jackson, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In another part of the interview, Turner-Smith has also addressed the rumors of his secret marriage to Jackson. Refusing to confirm the speculation, he simply said: "I have not told anyone: & # 39; Yes, we get married & # 39; people are assuming what they want, but when people tell me & # 39; Congratulations & # 39 ;, I say & # 39; Thank you & # 39 ;. ".