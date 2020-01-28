Jodie Turner-Smith reveals why she doesn't want to raise her baby in the United States

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith recently married Dawson's torrent alum Joshua Jackson, and the newlyweds expect their first child. In a new interview, Turner-Smith says she and her husband are considering raising their baby outside the United States due to racial problems.

“The racial dynamics around here are loaded. White supremacy is open. It's the reason why I don't want to raise my children here, "said the 33-year-old. sunday time, adding "I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises at school."

Turner-Smith is the daughter of Jamaican parents and was born in Peterborough, England. However, after the divorce of his parents, he moved with his mother to Maryland. She says she was excited to move to the United States and meet black people, but it was a great cultural shock. Turner-Smith says she was rejected by the black community because she spoke "like a white girl."

He added that people would call her "Oreo,quot;, and all she wanted was acceptance. Turner-Smith says he still experiences racism, and revealed that there was a wave of people who were upset because he was "possibly married to a white man." Turner-Smith says that in the United States, interracial dating or marriage is still not accepted, and people in both communities are still strongly against it.

“I felt it from the black community. It's very complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrible things that people said makes you feel. … I am learning that there are certain things that I really must keep for myself, "Turner-Smith said.

Turner-Smith, who is seven months pregnant, also doesn't want to raise her baby in her native United Kingdom. The actress and model said "England has derailed," so she is thinking of Canada, since her husband was born in Vancouver.

This revelation is the first time Turner-Smith opens up to the media about her pregnancy. She and Jackson have been extremely private about their relationship, and never really confirmed their relationship or marriage.

"People are assuming whatever they want," Turner-Smith said. "But, when people say,quot; congratulations, "I say,quot; thank you. "

We weekly They reported that the couple got married and waited last December after being seen picking up a marriage license at a Beverly Hills courthouse, and made their first public appearance as a couple at the W Magazine Golden Globes pre-party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood in early January.

Joshua Jackson also attended the Queen & Slim It premiered in November, and Jodie Turner-Smith has posted some photos on social media, including a spicy photo during her vacation in Jamaica on New Year's Day.



