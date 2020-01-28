Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo win big in 2020 PETA Movie Awards

%MINIFYHTMLa4c755f7a234c81b431093a9373cfd5311% %MINIFYHTMLa4c755f7a234c81b431093a9373cfd5312%

Warner Bros. Images

Other winners of the awards event organized by the animal rights group include Disney movies & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; and & # 39; Dumbo & # 39 ;, the Broadway adaptation & # 39; Cats & # 39; and the biographical film of Elton John & # 39; Rocketman & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"The Lion King", Joaquin PhoenixY Cynthia Erivo They have won the best awards at the annual Oscar awards of the PETA animal rights group.

Officials of the Group's Animals in Film and Television Division announced their third annual prize of compassion for the stars and films that promoted kindness towards animals through "positive actions, arguments and the use of computer-generated images."

"jester"PETA Phoenix Star and Person of the Year 2019 and"Harriet"Erivo has been named Best Actor and Best Actress, while the Best PETA Film Award has been presented to" The Lion King "for his use of" Awesome CGI to portray his cast of wild animal characters instead of exploding only one real. "

%MINIFYHTMLa4c755f7a234c81b431093a9373cfd5313% %MINIFYHTMLa4c755f7a234c81b431093a9373cfd5314%

"Dumbo"He also won two awards for Best Screenplay and Best Bad Boy (Michael Keaton), "Abominable"has been named Best Animated Film and Elton John biopic "Rocketman"Choose the best costume design for using only faux fur to give life to the rock legend costume.

Phoenix was also among the producers of the best PETA documentary "The animal town", which tells the true story of six defenders determined to exhibit one of the largest animal testing laboratories in the world.

There are also victories for Tom Hanks, who collects the best meal time for thought by his "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"line", I don't want to eat anything a mother has " Charlize Theron& # 39; s "Long shot"(PETA Selection) and"Cats"(Best movie starring cats without using any cat).