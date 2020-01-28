Jimmy Fallon is overwhelmed with emotion as he remembers Kobe Bryant – Watch the video

Jimmy Fallon gets excited when talking about Kobe Bryant. He is overwhelmed and heartbroken, as you will see in the video below.

Jimmy remembers Kobe as a friend and as a father and hopes that one day they will meet again. Jimmy also made sure to send his prayers to all the families affected by this tragedy, and told Kobe's wife, Vanessa, that she can rely on her support.

Watch this emotional clip:

Someone commented: ‘Still amazing. Life is too short. And we know that. We must love another. Forgive and embrace the family. Tomorrow is not a promise to us. What a tragedy. "

A follower told The Shade Room: "Damn it, every time I feel a little better, they take out something else," and someone else posted this: "This just doesn't seem real." I like it at all. I'm still waiting to hear "next time on Power …" 😢 ’

A follower said: ‘Kobe was really touched by many across the country. I know that GOD does not make mistakes, but I hate the way they all were. I feel it was too soon. "

One person posted this: ‘It's crazy that most of us never met him, but we cried him like he was a family. It shows how influential it was & # 39; & # 39; and someone else said: & # 39; Everyone has to stop. I can't even cry anymore. Kobe didn't deserve to end up like this. I will never understand. "

A follower wrote: ‘This is the best story shared about Kobe and his relationship with someone so far. We all feel Jimmy's pain. We lost a true LEGEND. RIP KOBE ".

Another impressed person said the following: ‘By hearing all these stories … he is a true example of a genuine MAN … seems to impact every person he met. The interaction doesn't matter. Wow. & # 39;

Let's keep the families and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives in this terrible accident in prayer.



