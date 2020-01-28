Jim Edmonds seen with the so-called "Girls Trio,quot; in Cabo after separating from Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds, the husband separated from the former Royal Housewives of Orange County The star Meghan King Edmonds was seen last weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the woman who allegedly had at least a trio with the couple before their separation.

TMZ He took pictures of the St Louis Cardinals' station and the anonymous woman sitting by the pool on Saturday. Jim wore a swimsuit and a black and white hat, and the woman wore a black swimsuit with a golden hat and sunglasses.

Last week, Meghan claimed about her. Intimate knowledge Podcast that Jim was on vacation in Mexico with the "trio girl,quot;. And, she explained that she agreed to invite the woman to the bed she shared with Jim because she had a reputation as a "bad boy," and thought it would be fun.

"Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this kind of bad boy, and we were just married and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome," said Meghan. "I thought about it and thought, & # 39; Okay, maybe, yes, of course & # 39;".

The 35-year-old said that she and Jim decided to have a threesome with a friend of theirs because she felt comfortable with the woman. Meghan said it was a unique thing, but when they would meet the woman in the next few years, she felt that there was "something strange,quot; between her husband and the woman.

Meghan said they acted as if they left her out of something, and remembers asking why things were so rare. However, Meghan states that Jim "only had an excuse."

The third stage in the Edmonds family trio has been identified. 👀😍😍😍🍆🍆🍆https: //t.co/UbCbI94Z6z – TPS (@TotalProSports) January 25, 2020

Now, she claims that Jim and the "trio girl,quot; are dating, and he invited her on a trip to Mexico for a friend's birthday party. However, Jim told him Persons magazine that is tired of Meghan's lies for publicity, and that her marriage is over.

“I filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. Meghan has also presented. The marriage is over and over, "Jim explained." I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no adventure here. It has been one more for the end on the week. The woman I'm with in Cabo is not her friend. They haven't talked in more than three years. "

Jim also talked about the supposed trios, and said there were more than one and that they were always started by Meghan. He added that he recently discovered that Meghan "continued with some of these women,quot; without him. Jim considers that behavior to be a trap, and asked how Meghan can have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has none.

Meghan King Edmonds says that former Jim Edmonds is dating a woman they had a threesome with https://t.co/F9Bsa7PEdX – People people) January 20, 2020

Meghan responded to Jim's statement stating that he never started anything. Instead, she claims to have accepted what her husband wanted, and there was only one trio. She added that it happened with her current girlfriend.

Meghan also denied Jim's claims that he had sex with a woman without him, and accused him of shaming her for sex.

Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from Meghan King Edmonds in October after she accused him of cheating on the babysitter. The divorce is not yet final, but they have agreed to share custody of their three children: Aspen, Hart and Hayes.



