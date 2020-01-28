Jenelle Evans shares relationship updates with her ex and MTV

Jenelle Evans It's clearing the air about their relationships.
Despite not being in Teen mom 2, the former MTV reality star continues to captivate fans with his public life. In fact, followers are always curious to know if it's going out or how things are going with their ex.
In a new YouTube video, Jenelle decided to answer all her burning questions. For starters, she is "single as hell,quot; and has definitely not returned with her ex Nathan Griffith.
"We have been co-raising lately. We were getting along, but now we are not because we are not on the same level. He liked me a lot and I don't like him that way anymore," he shared. "So, try to keep things civilized and only shared parenthood, that's all."
And what about ex David Eason? "Once again, I'm just a co-father. I'm trying to stay out of court, trying to keep civil matters between all parties and I just want to do my thing," Jenelle explained. "I'm single now and I need to venture. I need to think about my future, my children and what I'm going to do in life and I don't need any distraction at all. And I noticed that boys can be a great distraction."
For now, Jenelle enjoys life outside of Nashville, where she has her own apartment. Despite rumors that she moved to be closer to a boy, the reality star says that is not the case.
"I have plans for my future and there are more business opportunities here," he shared. "It was to escape and clear my head."
And for those who hope to see Jenelle and her family again on the small screen, never say never.
When asked if he will return to Teen mom 2 In any capacity, Jenelle said she simply doesn't know as of now.
"Everything is in the air. I have no idea about Teenage mother. I have no idea of my own program, "he shared." I know that I have been in conversations with certain people here and there. I don't say it's MTV. Without saying who it is. But we'll see. "
For now, the Read between lines The author focuses on being the best mother she can be for her children.
"I have been seeing a therapist since early November. She has been helping a lot," Jenelle admitted. "Instead of making decisions quickly or getting angry or not having anyone to talk to, I communicate with her all the time. We have many video chat sessions, which is very useful."
