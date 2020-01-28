Jenelle Evans shares relationship updates with her ex and MTV

Jenelle Evans It's clearing the air about their relationships.

Despite not being in Teen mom 2, the former MTV reality star continues to captivate fans with his public life. In fact, followers are always curious to know if it's going out or how things are going with their ex.

In a new YouTube video, Jenelle decided to answer all her burning questions. For starters, she is "single as hell,quot; and has definitely not returned with her ex Nathan Griffith.

"We have been co-raising lately. We were getting along, but now we are not because we are not on the same level. He liked me a lot and I don't like him that way anymore," he shared. "So, try to keep things civilized and only shared parenthood, that's all."

And what about ex David Eason? "Once again, I'm just a co-father. I'm trying to stay out of court, trying to keep civil matters between all parties and I just want to do my thing," Jenelle explained. "I'm single now and I need to venture. I need to think about my future, my children and what I'm going to do in life and I don't need any distraction at all. And I noticed that boys can be a great distraction."