Jenelle Evans breaks the silence about the rumors of her return to & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39;

Later in his new YouTube video, the former star of & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; She also talks about speculation that she and her husband, now separated, David were seen as welcoming in Nashville earlier this month.

Jenelle Evans has reacted to the rumors of his return to "Teen mom 2"The 28-year-old MTV star addressed speculation in a new video he posted on his YouTube page on January 24.

She revealed that there was no confirmation that she would return to the program. However, he admitted that he has been in conversations with people related to something. "I have no idea of ​​& # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; and I have no idea of ​​my own program, but I know that I have been in conversations with certain people here or there," shared Jenelle, who was released from the program the year past. .

However, it might not be "Teen Mom." She continued: "I don't say it's MTV or who it is, but we'll see if something works in the future. I don't know."

Jenelle was fired from "Teen Mom 2" after her husband, now separated, David Eason, made headlines for shooting and killing her French bulldog, Nugget, in April 2019. Previously, Jenelle revealed that she was offered a "open contract". The informant added: "I contacted our former producer and asked him, and he said that you have an open contract at this time, and that the doors have not been closed."

Later in the video, Jenelle also talked about speculation that she and David were seen comfortable in Nashville earlier this month. "In the state of North Carolina, you first have to be separated for a full year to even file for divorce," he explained. "In the state of Tennessee, you have to live there for six months to be a resident and you must also be separated for six months to file for divorce. That's why I haven't filed yet."

"I have plans for my future and there are more business opportunities here, so that is one of the main reasons I came here," he added. "It wasn't for another guy; it was to escape, clear my mind and make more business opportunities."