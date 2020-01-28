Jenelle Evans admits that she has been in conversations with people about her teenage mother amid rumors!

Will Jenelle Evans return with Teen Mom after her separation from David Eason? As fans know, the star was fired from the reality show because of her ex, but now that they are no longer together, speculation has spread that she could return to the series that made her famous.

Jenelle posted a new video on her YouTube channel and on it, it seemed she was hinting at the fact that the rumors are true!

On top of that, he also told his subscribers all about his new life as a single woman. It was a highly anticipated update!

The mother of three children admitted that, while there is no official confirmation that he has recovered his work, he has really talked about his return!

‘I have no idea about Teen Mom and I have no idea about my own program, but I know that I have been in conversations with certain people here or there. Without saying that it is MTV or who it is, but we will see if something works in the future. I don't know, "he shared.

It is quite possible that he will end up with Teen Mom again, as he also shared during an interview with HollywoodLife that he has an "open contract,quot;.

"I contacted our former producer and asked him, and he said that you have an open contract at this time and that no doors have been closed," she said in September.

Jenelle also addressed the confusion about her relationship with David, as some people think they are getting back together.

The reason for this rumor is that no one has filed for divorce yet!

But Jenelle explained that according to North Carolina law, two people must be separated for a whole year in order to present the documents and make it official.



