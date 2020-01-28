Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Chris Kreider and the top 10 business candidates leaving the NHL All-Star recess

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game is history and the 31 teams are returning to action. With the exchange deadline from February 24 to less than a month, fans and experts will focus on the coming weeks when players can change clubs.

Non-disputing teams generally try to exchange pending free agents before the deadline, instead of risking losing them for nothing this summer. That trend is expected to continue this year.

Here is a look at the top 10 business candidates and their potential suitors before the 2020 trade deadline:

1. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The best forward available in the unrestricted free agent market this summer, the 6-3 and 217 pound Kreider is a big, fast and skilled end. While the Rangers are shy about their future, they won't lack suitors if they put it in the commercial block. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet recently linked Kreider to the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

2. Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

A fast and versatile two-way forward who can play in the center or on the wing, Toffoli, 27, could attract clubs that aren't willing to wait for the Rangers to move to Kreider. The Kings are rebuilding and could look for a quality draft selection and a perspective in return. Pierre LeBrun of TSN speculated that Calgary's flames could attack Toffoli. Their interprovincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, could also come calling.

3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators of Ottawa

With 19 goals and 31 points in 47 games, Pageau is on track to reach 30 goals and 50 points, the best of his career. Like Toffoli, he is a skilled two-way forward who can play in the center or on the wing. He also raises his game in the postseason. Pageau is the most suitable for third-line service and would be a good addition to the penalty unit of any club. Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Sun believes that up to 15 clubs would express interest in the 27-year-old forward.

The penguins, the greasers and the New York islanders could be among them.

4. Alex Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

Unlike most on this list, Martinez is not a free agent at the end of the season. He signed at the end of 2020-21 with an average annual salary of $ 4 million. The skilled 31-year-old defender has considerable experience in the playoffs, helping the Kings win two Stanley Cups. LeBrun suggested the Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets as possible destinations.

5. Sami Vatanen, New Jersey Devils

Since the Devils have already shaken their management and training team, and sent star end Taylor Hall to Arizona, there could be more changes before the deadline. An experienced and underrated artist, Vatanen is a versatile and reliable advocate who will attract interest in the commercial market. In early December, Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun suggested that the 28-year-old blueliner would fit well with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

MORE: Caufield, Montreal frontline prospect, continues to raise his game at the NCAA

6. Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers

Georgiev has done well in support of veteran goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist. With the promising Igor Shesterkin considered the apparent heir of Lundqvist, Georgiev could be the stranger. Netminder, 23, has a very affordable salary of $ 792,000 and becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Toronto Maple Leafs urgently need reliable and cost-effective support. James Mirtle of Athletic reports that they have made multiple inquiries about Georgiev.

7. Brenden Dillon, San José sharks

Dillon continues to appear in the rumor as the Shark playoffs fade. The size and physical style of the 6-4 and 225-pound defense could make it attractive to playoff contestants seeking a closing rear guard. Friedman speculated that the Maple Leafs might be interested in Dillon. The Jets, the islanders and the Florida Panthers could also participate in the tender for their services.

8. Mikael Granlund, Nashville Predators

A skilled game maker with two seasons of 60 points on his resume, Granlund had problems since he was changed to Nashville last season. If the Predators do not gain ground in the pursuit of the playoffs, the 27-year-old could be bought on the deadline. While the decline in its production is worrisome, it could regain its touch on a deeper list. It could be a decent option for the Bruins or Penguins.

MORE: NHL, the players association, reportedly has not held face-to-face meetings in months

9. Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

Athanasiou, 25, is scheduled to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. He achieved a personal record of 30 goals and 54 points in 2018-19, but his production plummeted to just five goals and 19 points so far this season. Forced by an injury and inconsistency, he may have no future with the reconstruction of Red Wings. GM Steve Yzerman could prove the value of Athanasiou in the commercial market.

10. Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

The former 36-year-old scoring star was considered laundering after the termination of his contract with the Kings last month. Signed for a $ 700,000 one-year contract with the Canadiens, Kovalchuk had eight points in nine games and seems rejuvenated in Montreal. That generated growing speculation that it could be sent to a playoff contender for a draft selection.

If you maintain your current level of production, your commercial value should increase as the day of the deadline approaches.