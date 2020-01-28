Jax Taylor calls Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix "Glorified Roommates,quot; – Vanderpump's star of the rules doesn't think it will last!

Fans of the Vanderpump Rules know that Ariana Madix has made it very clear that she doesn't want the traditional way of getting married and having children, so much that she doesn't even want to be asked about it in interviews after reporters constantly ask her the same questions. However, Tom Sandoval wants a wife and a family and seems to be waiting for his girlfriend to come.

The couple just bought a beautiful $ 2 million house in the same neighborhood as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The newlyweds plan to have children soon and want to fill their children's home.

Jax spoke recently with The Daily Dish of Bravo, where he commented on the stagnant relationship of Sandoval and Madix and made it clear that he does not believe that the two are a couple made in heaven.

‘I think they are glorified roommates. I think they are both good people (but) I think they want different things. Tom wants to be out every night. Ariana wants to be in her room every night watching movies. Nothing adds up … I don't think they are compatible (and) I don't think it will last forever. "

He also thinks that if Tom stays with Ariana, he will regret it.

Personally I personally think Tom Sandoval wants to get married. I think he wants to have children. If you want children, now is the time to do it. If you don't, it's fine. But make sure you don't really do it. Do not stay alone in a relationship because you have the house and you have the dog and, well, it is easier. You will look back and regret it, you will regret it, you will regret it. "

Taylor took the opportunity to address his former best friend's attitude about what happened when they bought their homes at the same time.

‘(Tom) was, this was the only thing he wanted on his own. Therefore, I am not allowed to buy a house. I wasn't even trying to buy a house. Brittany had to convince me of it. I got married. I want to start a family. The next thing is to buy a house. "

He went on to say that he never understood their relationship and doesn't understand why they bought a house together.

Ad

Unfortunately, the two have gone from being almost inseparable to being "cordial."



Post views:

0 0