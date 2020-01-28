James Cromwell credits celebrity status for keeping him out of trouble in prison

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The star of & # 39; Green Mile & # 39; Once she was almost thrown into the general population area of ​​a detention center after refusing to pay a fine for her arrest, but the authorities soon rejected the idea.

Up News Info –

Actor James Cromwell He has to thank his celebrity for keeping him out of trouble in jail.

The "Babe" star has been arrested on numerous occasions for his animal rights and environmental activism over the years, and although he is usually reserved and released shortly after being arrested, one occasion in 2017 led him to jail for three days.

The punishment was the result of Cromwell refusing to pay a fine for an arrest at a New York power plant, and his request was almost granted to be thrown into the general population area of ​​the detention center, until the bosses from prison they rejected the idea, and saved him from a possible injury.

"The way in which (inmates) make their bones (gain respect) in prison is to rape or beat a guy. What better type to beat or rape than a movie star?" Cromwell told page six of the New York Post.

"Then (the prison officials) knew, & # 39; Oh boy, don't put it there! & # 39; Then my celebrity took me out of a very difficult situation."

However, the great actor, who turned 80 on Monday, January 27, insists that his fame does not usually help him when it comes to clashes with the law.

"They put on their wives with the same strength," he said. "You get stuck in the back of a car I can't get in."

Cromwell was most recently arrested in October (2019), when he joined a demonstration of PETA (People for the ethical treatment of animals) at Texas A&M University, demanding the end of the canine muscular dystrophy experiments of scientists.