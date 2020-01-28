Jaden Smith talks about his "boyfriend,quot; Tyler, the creator after the rapper wins a Grammy!

After his "boyfriend,quot; Tyler, the Creator won a Grammy in the category of Best Rap Album, Jaden Smith turned to social media to show how proud he was! Shortly after receiving the honor, Will and Jada's son tweeted: "My boyfriend just won a Grammy."

It was definitely an epic victory and it seems that Jaden wanted to show how supportive and proud he was in his own way!

Obviously, he didn't name the rapper because fans already knew who he meant.

After all, this is not the first time he has referred to Tyler as his ‘boyfriend‘.

He did it in the past and in November of last year, he also confirmed it again while on the Apple Beats Music 1 MSFTS FREQUENCY radio show.

Obviously, Tyler was also so excited, if not more, for his deserved Grammy victory, especially because it was his first time!

While he didn't mention his "boyfriend,quot; Jaden in his acceptance speech, he made sure to thank all his fans.

‘For the new fans, for the old, all the crazy things I do, I never felt completely accepted in rap and stuff. So you'll always be by my side and just take me here. I really appreciate it, "he said.

As for Jaden, the first time he fell in love with Tyler was in November 2018 while on stage at the annual rapper festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Ad

‘I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him very much. And I want to tell you something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say it, but Tyler is my mother f ** boyfriend king, and he has been my mother f ** boyfriend king all my life f ** king. Tyler, the Creator is my f ** king boyfriend. It's true, "he told the crowd at that time.



Post views:

0 0