Israel Folau: Halifax gay player Keegan Hirst criticizes the signing of the Catalan Dragons | Rugby League News





Israel Folau signed for the Catalan Dragons on Tuesday

The first player in Britain's openly gay rugby league, Keegan Hirst, says he is "shocked and disappointed,quot; by the signing of the Catalan dragons of former Australian rugby player Israel Folau.

Folau, who was fired last May by Rugby Australia after anti-LGBT publications on social networks, signed a one-year contract with the Super League on Tuesday.

The Rugby Football League said it had faced a "difficult decision," but confirmed that Folau's registration with the Dragons will not be avoided, which led Halifax's support, Hirst, to condemn the measure on Twitter.

I am surprised and disappointed by the signing of @IzzyFolau. Our great game has the task of fighting homophobia and defending the values ​​that give it so much importance. It shows no courage, camaraderie or integrity. @rfl Waiting for your players, staff and fans – Keegan Hirst (@KeeganHirst) January 28, 2020

"I am surprised and disappointed by the signing of @IzzyFolau," said Hirst, who plays in the second level Championship.

"Our great game has the task of fighting homophobia and defending the values ​​that give it so much importance."

"It shows nothing of the bravery, camera or integrity that @rfl expects from its players, staff and fans."

Folau reached an agreement with Rugby Australia in December after suing for £ 7.4 million on grounds of religious discrimination.

In a statement explaining its decision to allow Folau to register, the RFL said: "As unpleasant as your previous comments are, we do not believe that, under our current regulatory framework, they can impede your participation in the sport."

Super League Executive President Robert Elstone criticized the firm and revealed that "it made the Catalan Dragons know those opinions,quot; before the agreement was completed.

"The Super League regrets the homophobic comments that Israel Folau has made in the past, which directly contradict the fundamental values ​​of our sport," said Elstone.

"I have sought the opinion of informed voices related to our game, and most share my disappointment that one of our clubs has chosen to sign it. There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign it disappoints many people related to our sport.

"I made Catalans Dragons know those views. However, Super League does not have the authority to veto the player record and is satisfied with the due diligence carried out by The Rugby Football League."

Shortly after Folau's signature was confirmed, Wigan Warriors, a Super League teammate, announced that his game against Catalans Dragons on March 22 would be "Pride Day," as the Warriors "seek to support the LGBTQ community. + ".

"Here at Wigan Warriors we are committed to the core values ​​of inclusion and respect," said Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

"Our community foundation has a long history of supporting local LGBTQ + groups and initiatives, and we want everyone involved in our game to feel welcome, valued and, above all, respected. The Rugby League has a strong history of inclusion, breaking down barriers and being a sport with a vision of the future.

"I think that today, more than any other day, which is of vital importance, we reiterate that message. We look forward to working with charities, local groups and, hopefully, nationals, to make this day a success."

Robbie de Santos, of the LGBT Stonewall equality charity, said: "Our Rainbow Laces campaign is dedicated to changing attitudes so that sport is inclusive for everyone. To help us in that mission, we need role models of all sports to defend equality and challenge prejudices.

"Folau's comments also perpetuate the myth that LGBT faith and inclusion cannot coexist. Faith is a large part of the lives of many LGBT people, and acceptance as part of a faith community can be incredibly powerful. We hope Folau seriously reflects on this. "

"It is encouraging that the Rugby Football League has ruled on the importance of inclusion and addressing offensive comments in sport. The more players, fans, clubs and organizations defend equality in sport and society, the sooner we will eliminate discrimination and we will play everyone’s game. "

RFL is a supporter of Pride Sports, a UK organization that works to defy LGBT + phobia in sports. Louise Englefield, director of Pride Sports, told Sky Sports News: "I am really very disappointed with the signing of Israel Folau.

"He has made his position with his relationship with lesbian, gay and trans people. He has made his opinions very clear and I don't think they are in line with the spirit of the rugby league."

"The RFL has made some fantastic news in this area, for example, it was one of the first national government agencies to sign the government's letter on homophobia and transphobia.

"Personally I see this as a step backwards for the sport."