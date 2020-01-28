Israel Folau: Catalan dragons sign former Australian rugby player | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML87471f745259e4d31250dcd30308b8eb11% %MINIFYHTML87471f745259e4d31250dcd30308b8eb12%





Israel Folau scored 37 attempts in 73 test appearances for the Australian rugby team

Israel Folau joined Catalans Dragons of the Super League in a one-year contract following his dismissal for anti-LGBT publications on social media.

Folau reached an agreement with Rugby Australia in December after suing for £ 7.4 million on grounds of religious discrimination, after his contract was terminated in May.

The 30-year-old scored 37 attempts in 73 test appearances for the Australian rugby team, but now returns to the code in which he began his professional career.

