Islam Slimani: Leicester striker wants Monaco loan to be interrupted | Soccer news

Islam Slimani wants a return of the Premier League

Islam Slimani told Monaco that he wants to cut his loan contract and return to the Premier League in this window.

Manchester United has shown interest in the 31-year-old, but despite his need for a striker, it now seems unlikely that United will make a move for the Algerian.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports in the Daily Mail, saying Slimani is eager to leave Monaco, where he scored seven goals and scored seven assists in 13 appearances in Ligue 1.

Slimani is provided in Monaco by Leicester City

The arrival of the new coach Robert Moreno at the end of the year has seen Slimani play only 30 minutes of first team football.

Aston Villa is monitoring the situation, while looking for a forward in recent days after signing Genk forward Mbwana Samatta last week.

Villa's initial consultations earlier this month suggested that the agreement was too complicated to complete, due to negotiations with Monaco and Slimani's parent club, Leicester.

There is no clause in the Slimani contract in Monaco that allows you to leave before the end of the season, so it is likely that the French club wants compensation before letting it move.

