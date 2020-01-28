Influencer Rocky Barnes gives birth to her first child

And a baby makes three!

Tuesday influencer Rocky barnes announced that she and her husband Matt Cooper welcomed his first son together. Taking Instagram, the model shared a sweet post to celebrate the arrival of her son Jones Robert Cooper.

"Welcome to the world JONES ROBERT COOPER," he captioned his post, where he can be seen holding his baby in the hospital. "It was a difficult birth for both of us, and we have spent the last two days recovering. @Matt_coop is circling me around the hospital while Jones is being treated at the NICU. We are eager to bring our little child. Home!"

Before welcoming little Jones, Matt gave his wife an adorable thank you on her Instagram while she was in labor and expressed her joy of finally being a father, writing: "So proud of you @rocky_barnes that you have taken the pregnancy how do you do it,quot;. All with class and style. I can't wait to meet my little man. "