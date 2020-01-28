Influencer Rocky Barnes gives birth to her first child

Instagram / Rocky Barnes
And a baby makes three!
Tuesday influencer Rocky barnes announced that she and her husband Matt Cooper welcomed his first son together. Taking Instagram, the model shared a sweet post to celebrate the arrival of her son Jones Robert Cooper.
"Welcome to the world JONES ROBERT COOPER," he captioned his post, where he can be seen holding his baby in the hospital. "It was a difficult birth for both of us, and we have spent the last two days recovering. @Matt_coop is circling me around the hospital while Jones is being treated at the NICU. We are eager to bring our little child. Home!"
Before welcoming little Jones, Matt gave his wife an adorable thank you on her Instagram while she was in labor and expressed her joy of finally being a father, writing: "So proud of you @rocky_barnes that you have taken the pregnancy how do you do it,quot;. All with class and style. I can't wait to meet my little man. "
Talking with HATCHland, the then future mom talked about how she used to worry that getting pregnant would cost her a lot of work, but after seeing a new mom Ashley Graham embrace your punch and still land on the cover of fashionRocky and Matt's little bundle of joy couldn't have come at a better time in their career.
"The truth is that the moment is never perfect to change your whole life," he told the fashion blog. "There is always another job or another trip and I struggled with this for years as a model. However, at 34, I worked hard, traveled around the world and reached significant milestones. I am sure where I am in my career and ready to start our family. "
In September 2019, the Illustrated Sports The model broke the news that she and Matt were waiting. In his 20-week mark, he published a series of photos cradling his growing bulk, captioning: "SO EXCITED for finally announcing that we have a Mini Cooper on the way!"
This announcement also occurred on their first wedding anniversary. Hours after Rocky revealed that there was a baby on the way, she returned to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary.
"I couldn't stop smiling looking back at all our wedding photos!" The fashion designer sprouted. "What an epic day! I am so lucky to have found you. You show me unconditional love every day and you always put us first. I love how much fun we have and how much we have achieved together. You really are my best half." I love you babe! #Rockytakescoop. "
For his part, Matt said: "I can't believe it has been a year since this magical day! I feel so fortunate to travel through life with you by my side. I find myself loving you more and more every day. I can't wait to our next adventure. "
Congratulations to the coopers!
