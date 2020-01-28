Huw Jones says that Scotland's players are & # 39; imperturbable & # 39; for the departure of Finn Russell | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML8a5fae86d972b0023b3e1df2cb6cd93a11% %MINIFYHTML8a5fae86d972b0023b3e1df2cb6cd93a12%





Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has revealed that the door is not closed when Finn Russell returns during the Six Nations

The center of Scotland, Huw Jones, insists that the squad has not been disturbed by Finn Russell

Dramatic departure and backed Glasgow teammate Adam Hastings to shine in Dublin.

Jones feels that Russell's departure has had more impact outside Scotland's field than in him.

Hastings will start Saturday at the opening of Guinness Six Nations and Jones believes that the 23-year-old is ready to make his mark in the international arena.

"I would say that the media and the public are making more of a meal in history than we are," Jones said. "If you ask the players, none of us are really that worried about that."

Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team after missing the World Cup team

"The focus is on the guys who are on the team. Adam is one of my best friends in Glasgow and, as soon as Finn left, we all got behind Adam and focused on the weekend."

"He is a quality player. He obviously has not had many games internationally. He had a start against Russia in the World Cup when it went very well."

"I think this could be a great opportunity. He has been in shape for Glasgow this season, he has had a couple of really good games, and this could be the opportunity that really prepares him. I think it will go really well."