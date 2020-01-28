Hungarian border patrol fires warning shots to stop refugees | Hungary News

%MINIFYHTML5853f02c49428b649004bde9185701de11% %MINIFYHTML5853f02c49428b649004bde9185701de12%

A Hungarian security officer fired three warning shots early Tuesday after some 60 immigrants and refugees tried to break through a checkpoint on the border with Serbia.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at the Roszke / Horgos border crossing, said Hungarian police spokeswoman Szilvia Szabo.

Serbian police later said they had arrested 37 people for trying to cross the border illegally.

Hungarian police said the group tried to enter the European Union member state at the crossing around 04:30 GMT, which caused the security officer at the scene to fire the warning shots.

There are thousands of refugees and migrants trapped in Serbia, with more than 6,000 living in government-operated camps.

On Tuesday, in the village of Horgos, on the Serbian side of the border crossing, a group of approximately two dozen Iraqis, Syrians, Afghans and Moroccans said they were beaten by Hungarian police and sent back to Serbia.

Some showed cuts and bruises, but Reuters could not verify their accounts.

"My friends tried to cross the border and the Hungarian police, reacted badly for that, beat them, broke their phones," said Mohab, an immigrant from Morocco, who acted as the group's interpreter.

"They shoot bullets in the air and people run," he said.

The crossing was the scene of large-scale clashes at the peak of Europe's migration crisis in 2015, when police faced hundreds of people trying to cross the border into the EU.

Subsequently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the erection of a steel fence along the border with Hungary, stopping arrivals.

But migrant trafficking began to increase again at the end of last year and there are currently several hundred attempts at undocumented crossings per week.

The majority of the group on Tuesday could not cross the border, and the four who managed to enter Hungary were intercepted, police said, adding that the crossing had been closed.

A larger road checkpoint for international passenger and cargo traffic remained open, police said.