"Howdy Trump,quot;: Modi plans to meet with the US president. UU. In India

NEW DELHI: mysterious figures with sunglasses have explored the Taj Mahal. The search is underway for meeting places and presidential suites. Officials from both sides of the Indian Ocean are rushing with feverish preparations, including final negotiations for a long-awaited trade agreement.
President Trump is expected to head to India for a full status visit in late February, according to Indian officials. Trump, apparently eager to get out of the cauldron in Washington and as far away as possible from the debate about the impeachment, plans to spend about two days in India, a country where the United States is eager for more business and seeks to find a counterweight. to the rise of China.
His counterpart in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has his own increasingly deep political problems to dodge, and this visit could be seen as a support for Modi's recent policies that have deeply divided India and triggered deadly protests throughout the country. In recent weeks, Indians from all walks of life have protested against Mr. Modi's government for endorsing a new citizenship law that is considered widely discriminatory towards the Muslim minority of India and a blow to the roots of the India as a secular democracy.
Trump and Modi have shared a stage before, at an event in Texas called "Howdy, Modi." Tens of thousands of American Indians cheered two populist leaders who have further polarized their own societies.
Indian media have accelerated. Their stories explore where Trump and Modi could share the stage this time, with a giant cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, in Modi's home state, Gujarat, as a possibility. Trump is expected to stay in the same elegant hotel near the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, the capital, which was used by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
According to stories in the Indian media, this trip originated during a phone call in early January, when Modi and Trump exchanged New Year's best wishes and then talked about meeting soon.
"Howdy Trump: President of the United States will visit India," reads A headline on Tuesday.
A visit by a US president at this time could help Mr. Modi, who for the first time since taking office almost six years ago faces widespread street protests against him. In August, his government revoked the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a territory in conflict that had been the only Muslim majority state in India. To contain the concern, the government arrested thousands of cashmerers without charges and closed internet and telephone service in Kashmir, throwing the area, home to up to eight million people, into a black communications hole. (Some restrictions were lifted).
Then, in December, Mr. Modi's government made an even more controversial decision. He passed a new law that makes it easier for immigrants of all major religions, except Islam, to obtain Indian citizenship. The deadly demonstrations erupted, fueled by the deep concern that Modi, whose political party defends a worldview centered on Hindus, was trying to dismantle India's long tradition of tolerance and make India a first Hindu nation.
These movements have put Modi on the defensive, especially abroad. Some US officials have called for sanctions, and the The European Union is considering half a dozen critical resolutions in its Parliament.
US officials have kept their lips shut on Trump's plans in India, citing security concerns. Several Indian news sites published images this month that show a large American delegation, with many members of the team wearing sunglasses, visiting the Taj Mahal in an apparent security review.
Tentative plans include events around New Delhi and excursions. Analysts have said that one reason why a Modi-Trump event could take place in Gujarat is that many American Indians trace their heritage to Gujarat, a coastal state with a history of commerce. Visiting there could raise Trump's political fortune among American Indians who tend to be rich and politically active.
Gujarat is also where Modi is still very popular, despite the recent blows he has received by citizenship law. Indian officials are eager to organize an event at a new 110,000-seat cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which Mr. Modi's side has promised to fill with fans.
Behind the show, Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi will have to navigate some difficult geopolitics. For years, US officials have been trying to attract India to a closer strategic partnership to contain China, although India has remained warm. American and Indian officials are also eager to sign a trade agreement.
India's gross domestic product per capita is about $ 2,000, compared to about $ 63,000 for the United States, according to World Bank data. But due to its scale (1.3 billion people), India is one of the largest economies in the world. The Trump administration is obsessed with the general US trade deficit and wants India to buy more American products.
Many analysts and business leaders believe that Trump and Modi will sign a limited trade agreement: the first Significant approach after more than a year of increased tariffs and countervaluations. India has long been one of the most protectionist countries in the world, imposing high tariffs and a labyrinth of regulations that hinder foreign companies.
India tentatively agreed to end the maximum prices of imported medical devices, such as heart stents and artificial knees, which had been a key point in the talks, informed business leaders said about the discussions.
The Modi government, for its part, insists that the Trump administration reestablish a preferential commercial status for India that reduces tariffs on products such as textiles.
Before granting concessions on that front, the United States wants India to promise to buy billions of dollars of turkeys, blueberries, apples, nuts and other US agricultural products to help reduce a $ 25 billion trade deficit with India.
The two leaders can also announce another major Indian purchase of US weapons.
For Trump, who has faced a political trial and is beginning his re-election campaign, even a modest agreement with India would allow him to tell voters that his tough conversation about trade is working. He has complained loudly about India's high tariffs, particularly on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
For Modi, who is fighting an economic slowdown, an agreement would ease perceptions that his nationalist government is hostile to foreign companies. It could also help inject some momentum into India's economy at a time when Modi is eager to talk about anything other than citizenship law.
Jeffrey Gettleman reported from New Delhi and Vindu Goel from Mumbai, India. Suhasini Raj contributed reporting from New Delhi.