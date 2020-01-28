"Howdy Trump,quot;: Modi plans to meet with the US president. UU. In India

NEW DELHI: mysterious figures with sunglasses have explored the Taj Mahal. The search is underway for meeting places and presidential suites. Officials from both sides of the Indian Ocean are rushing with feverish preparations, including final negotiations for a long-awaited trade agreement.

President Trump is expected to head to India for a full status visit in late February, according to Indian officials. Trump, apparently eager to get out of the cauldron in Washington and as far away as possible from the debate about the impeachment, plans to spend about two days in India, a country where the United States is eager for more business and seeks to find a counterweight. to the rise of China.

His counterpart in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has his own increasingly deep political problems to dodge, and this visit could be seen as a support for Modi's recent policies that have deeply divided India and triggered deadly protests throughout the country. In recent weeks, Indians from all walks of life have protested against Mr. Modi's government for endorsing a new citizenship law that is considered widely discriminatory towards the Muslim minority of India and a blow to the roots of the India as a secular democracy.

Trump and Modi have shared a stage before, at an event in Texas called "Howdy, Modi." Tens of thousands of American Indians cheered two populist leaders who have further polarized their own societies.