How to simulate your way through any Super Bowl scenario

It's almost time for Super Bowl LIV!
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Now, everyone watches the Big Game for different reasons. Some tune in for football; some watch the part-time show and commercials; and some participate in the variety of delicious snacks guaranteed to be served at a Super Bowl party.
Whatever your reason this year, it is important to be prepared for this Sunday and have a good game plan. Like players, you'll want to be able to handle any Super Bowl scenario thrown away. But do not worry! ME! The news is here to help you address them all.
Therefore, see the guide below to prepare game day. Whether you are a total professional or a little novice, there is something for everyone in this playbook.
When is the game?
Everything falls on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
How can I watch the game?
Fans can watch all the action on Fox. Viewers can also stream the game through the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com, the Yahoo Sports app, the NFL app and NFL.com.
Who is playing?
The San Francisco 49ers are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers are part of the NFL National Football Conference, while the Chiefs are part of the American Football Conference. Think of these conferences as Marvel and DC. Each has a series of franchises that belong to the same universe. Only here, the best of those two universes faces.
How do you win?
As in any sport, the goal is to score points. The teams do this by moving the ball across the 100-yard field towards the opponent's final zone for a touchdown. To move the ball, the offensive makes a series of plays (or losses). He has four chances (or four casualties) to move the ball at least 10 yards. This can be achieved through trouble (running with the ball) or passes. If the offensive manages to move the ball at least 10 yards, he keeps the ball and tries to move it at least another 10 yards. This continues until the offensive reaches the final zone for a touchdown. Once the offensive scores a touchdown, he gets six points. The offensive then has the opportunity to kick the ball through the posts of a post for an additional point. You can also try a conversion of two points by two points.
However, the job of defending the opposing team is to prevent the offensive from advancing through the field. If the defense stops the offense of moving the 10 yards necessary to achieve a down, the offensive loses possession of the ball. The offensive has to kick the ball to the other team. Or, if the offense is close enough, you can try to kick a field goal for three points. The team with the most points after four quarters wins the game.
Here is a useful little video:
What is at stake?
It's not just about the sweet ring and the giant Vince Lombardi trophy. There are also bragging rights and pride. This marks the third trip of the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. However, they haven't been in the Big Game in 50 years. The last time they were there was in 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings (anyone else now sings "Truth Hurts,quot; for Lizzo?) and secured their first (and so far alone) victory in the Super Bowl.
As for the 49ers, this is his seventh trip to the Super Bowl. The last time they were there was in 2013, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. However, they have five Super Bowl victories to their credit so far. If they win on Sunday, they will be tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots for most of the Super Bowl wins.
Who are the main players?
Each team has 11 players on the field and 53 players on its general list. Therefore, keeping track of all athletes can be even more difficult than trying to remember each character in Game of Thrones.
Let's start with the quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes He is the Chief Marshal of the Chiefs. Last year, he was named MVP in the NFL honors. If you lead your team to victory this year, you will join the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger and the New England Patriots & # 39; Tom brady as one of the few quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl before age 25.
Jimmy Garoppolo He is the quarterback of the 49ers. He already has two Super Bowl victories to his credit as a support for Brady in the Patriots. While he recently faced some criticism for delivering the ball instead of passing it, he will let the team's history speak for itself.
Here are some other athletes to name this Sunday.
In terms of the 49ers offense, the runner Raheem Mostert He was a key player in the team's last victory against the Green Bay Packers. Hard end George kittle He has also had a strong season. As for your defense, cornerback Richard Sherman He has dominated the field, sealing the team's place in the Super Bowl with an interception during his last game, and the defensive end Nick Bosa He was recently named NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
As for the bosses' offense, Travis Kelce It has also been news this season. In December, it became the first tight end to record four consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards at reception. As for the team's defense, watch out for defensive entry. Chris jones.
