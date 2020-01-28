How to simulate your way through any Super Bowl scenario

How do you win?

As in any sport, the goal is to score points. The teams do this by moving the ball across the 100-yard field towards the opponent's final zone for a touchdown. To move the ball, the offensive makes a series of plays (or losses). He has four chances (or four casualties) to move the ball at least 10 yards. This can be achieved through trouble (running with the ball) or passes. If the offensive manages to move the ball at least 10 yards, he keeps the ball and tries to move it at least another 10 yards. This continues until the offensive reaches the final zone for a touchdown. Once the offensive scores a touchdown, he gets six points. The offensive then has the opportunity to kick the ball through the posts of a post for an additional point. You can also try a conversion of two points by two points.

However, the job of defending the opposing team is to prevent the offensive from advancing through the field. If the defense stops the offense of moving the 10 yards necessary to achieve a down, the offensive loses possession of the ball. The offensive has to kick the ball to the other team. Or, if the offense is close enough, you can try to kick a field goal for three points. The team with the most points after four quarters wins the game.

Here is a useful little video: