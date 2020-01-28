How prepared is Europe for an outbreak of the new coronavirus? The | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML1ef1454f0101cb58d81c0338086e67b211% %MINIFYHTML1ef1454f0101cb58d81c0338086e67b212%

Europe's health infrastructure is well prepared to combat the spread of a new coronavirus that has already spread to 17 countries worldwide, medical experts told Al Jazeera.

The virus, named as 2019-nCoV, was first detected in December and It has infected more than 4,500 people worldwide and killed 106.

All the deaths so far have been in China, and most around the southern city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

So far, only four cases of coronavirus have been detected in Europe, three in France and one in Germany.

While those in France had recently traveled to Wuhan, German health officials confirmed that a man in the southern city of Starnberg is the first reported case of person-to-person transmission on the continent.

The 33-year-old man in Germany, who contracted the coronavirus of a Chinese colleague visiting from Shanghai, tested positive on Monday but remains in good condition in the hospital.

Jens Spahn, health minister, said that despite the case, the risk to the German public is low and the country was "well prepared."

France has announced plans to evacuate up to 1,000 of its citizens from Wuhan, and Germany around 90.

The United Kingdom has also said it will offer evacuation to up to 300 British citizens in the province of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital.

The European Commission is planning a meeting of health ministers to coordinate a response to the possible spread of the disease.

Information in German, English and Chinese about the New Coronavirus 2019-nCoV is displayed at Tegel Airport in Berlin on January 26, 2020 (Andreas Gora / dpa / AFP)

"We have had two similar diseases in the last 20 years: we have had SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which came from China, and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), which comes from the Middle East, which are both coronaviruses," he said. Al Jazeera Paul Hunter, professor at the Norwich School of Medicine.

"Therefore, we know a lot about how this type of infection spreads. We have experience in its management so that patients are more likely to survive and also less likely to infect others, especially health workers, nurses and doctors." .

SARS, another influenza-like virus that also originated in China, infected nearly 8,000 people in 17 countries at the end of 2002 and early 2003, killing almost 800 people.

The spread was largely limited to Asia, with only 34 confirmed cases in Europe.

MERS was more deadly, but did not have a global outbreak.

While with SARS and MERS, carriers showed symptoms, reports suggest that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by people who have not yet shown signs of infection, complicating efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

We have completed a clinical trial with an MERS vaccine and we have started the second one in Saudi Arabia, so we are using that technology to make a new coronavirus vaccine. Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the global risk of the new virus is high, but failed to designate it as a public health emergency of international interest, a term reserved only for the most serious outbreaks.

"If the virus reaches Europe and spreads, we have to track the carriers, we need to test them and if they are positive, they need to be quarantined. So, in that case, we need rapid diagnostic tests," said Herman Goossens, director of the European Preparedness Platform for (re) Emerging Epidemics (PREPARE), an EU-funded network that supports clinical research to address the outbreak of infectious diseases.

PREPARE works with more than 1,000 hospitals and laboratories in 42 European countries to ensure that clinical trials for new diseases are rapidly implemented, so that countries can begin to detect and treat patients quickly.

Standardized case report forms are currently circulating to collect case information and help diagnostic laboratories develop tests for the coronavirus.

"What we are doing now is designing the protocol, preparing the hospitals, preparing the contracts and obtaining ethical approval … and then we would start the trial immediately since the number of cases is increasing … it depends on the number of cases in Europe, "Goossens told Al Jazeera.

The first signs of this outbreak suggest that it will not be as dangerous as Sars, according to Goossens, who said the current death rate of two to three percent would be reduced as more cases not reported previously arise.

"There are many cases outside hospitals that are not in the statistics," he said. "So I think that's where the mortality will be less than one percent. It will be much, much less violent or aggressive than the Sars virus."

Chinese researchers published the Sequence 2019-nCoV in a public database earlier this month, launching an immediate race to develop a vaccine.

"(Unlike Ebola in 2014,) nobody has a vaccine ready to test against the new coronavirus, because we've never seen it before," Sarah Gilbert, a vaccination professor at the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, told Al Jazeera.

"It will be a minimum of three months before someone is ready to start doing the first clinical tests."

Vaccines generally take so long to develop that epidemics have mostly declined before they are widely available, but that may begin to change with the use of vaccine platforms.

This new technology allows immunologists to develop new vaccines from older and proven models, instead of starting from scratch every time.

Experts can now react much more quickly to outbreaks of infectious diseases, said Gilbert, whose own laboratory has already begun research with this approach.

"We have completed a clinical trial with an MERS vaccine and we have started the second one in Saudi Arabia, so we are using that technology to make a new coronavirus vaccine."

"Because we got good immunogenicity results, good strong immune responses in our MERS vaccine trial, we would expect to do the same thing again with the new coronavirus."

These advances in medical technology could produce a vaccine in a fraction of the time required by older methods, sometimes up to 10 years, but would still require a minimum of one year before it can be used on a large scale, which means health approaches Publicly focused on Detection and containment will remain vital until then.

"Initially it will take months to contain the outbreak, and then we can see small groups of cases in several different places," Gilbert said.

"At that time, if we have a vaccine ready for us, it will be helpful to finally close the outbreak."