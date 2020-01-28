How do bats live with so many viruses?

%MINIFYHTMLa4d859e26b59e5233a6e9268a6c12f5011% %MINIFYHTMLa4d859e26b59e5233a6e9268a6c12f5012%

Bats have lost some genes involved in that response, which makes sense because the inflammation itself can be very harmful to the body. They have a weakened response but it is still there. Therefore, the researchers write, this weakened response may allow them to maintain a "balanced state of,quot; effective response but not of "excessive response,quot; against viruses.

How to manage and contain the current outbreak of the virus officially known as nCoV-2019, is, of course, very important now. But tracking their origin and taking steps to combat new outbreaks may depend in part on the knowledge and monitoring of bats. "The outbreak can be contained and controlled," said Dr. Daszak. "But if we don't know the long-term origin, this virus can continue to spread."

Scientists in China were already studying bats carefully, well aware that an outbreak like the current one would probably occur.

Last spring, in an article on bat coronavirus, or CoV, a group of Chinese researchers wrote that "it is generally believed that CoVs of bat origin will resurface to cause the next disease outbreak." They added: "In this respect, China is a likely hot spot." This was not clairvoyance, but conventional wisdom.

Certainly, rodents, primates and birds also transmit diseases that can and have jumped to people, bats are far from being alone in that regard. But there are reasons why they have been involved in several disease outbreaks and are likely to be involved in more.

They are numerous and widespread. While bats represent a quarter of mammalian species, rodents are 50 percent, and then there are the rest of us. Bats live on all continents, except in Antarctica, near humans and farms. The ability to fly makes them powerful, which helps spread viruses, and their feces can spread disease.

People in many parts of the world eat bats and sell them in live animal markets, which was the source of SARS, and possibly the last outbreak of coronavirus that began in Wuhan. They also often live in large colonies in caves, where overcrowded conditions are ideal for transmitting viruses to each other.