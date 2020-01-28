How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are adapting to life with 3 children

James Devaney / GC Images
Blake Lively Ask a simple favor to ask: please stop telling him how easy it can be.
In the fall of 2019, she and her husband Ryan Reynolds he welcomed his third daughter together and life since then has been, well, chaotic to say the least. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," he admitted Tuesday. Good morning america. "I mean, we have so many children. It's crazy."
With his James Reynolds5 Inez Reynolds, 3, and their newborn, the couple certainly feels outnumbered. "It's a lot," confessed the 32-year-old. "People say that going from two to three is the same. You know, it's an easy thing. Those people don't have three children. It's crazy."
Crazier perhaps? This rude did all his own stunts for your next thriller, The rhythm section. "There are one-shot fight sequences, which is how I broke my hand," he said. Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer Y Michael Strahan "We close for six months. My hand basically turned into feta cheese. "
"I was heading towards Jewish law with my fake rubber knife and my hand hit his elbow, "Lively added." I broke some things, dislocated some things and cut a ligament. It was very intense. "
Now he is back and better than ever. Last night, she made her triumphant return to the red carpet with an impressive black velvet dress. To top off the look, she complemented with black leather gloves, high heel boots and thick emerald necklaces. And with Reynolds staying behind, she brought mom Elaine Animated and sister Robyn Lively throughout your appointments.
That is the only vision we will have in your family life. After all, she and her husband have become notoriously private, rarely share photos of their children and have even delayed in announcing the names of their babies. In fact, if the dead Pool The actor has something to say, his girls will stay far away from the center of attention.
Although Major James wants to be an actress, he is currently determined to crush those dreams. "I thought,‘ You know what? This is what is cheaper and easier. Let's skip the entertainment world and enroll you directly in cocaine, "he joked. "Because the entertainment world is not good for children. I feel we should know this now, right? But parents everywhere say," Yes, we just put them in a movie, without supervision. "
