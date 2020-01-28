How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are adapting to life with 3 children

Blake Lively Ask a simple favor to ask: please stop telling him how easy it can be.

In the fall of 2019, she and her husband Ryan Reynolds he welcomed his third daughter together and life since then has been, well, chaotic to say the least. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," he admitted Tuesday. Good morning america. "I mean, we have so many children. It's crazy."

With his James Reynolds5 Inez Reynolds, 3, and their newborn, the couple certainly feels outnumbered. "It's a lot," confessed the 32-year-old. "People say that going from two to three is the same. You know, it's an easy thing. Those people don't have three children. It's crazy."

Crazier perhaps? This rude did all his own stunts for your next thriller, The rhythm section. "There are one-shot fight sequences, which is how I broke my hand," he said. Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer Y Michael Strahan "We close for six months. My hand basically turned into feta cheese. "