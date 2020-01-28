How Ariel Winter sailed the rock transition of child stardom

Ariel Winter He doesn't want to seem ungrateful. She is lucky to be a working actress, even more when she considers that she got her prominent role, in a program with as much longevity as Modern Family, at the age of 11 years.

That's why she is so careful to write down her response to the inevitable "How was it to grow on television?" he asks with dizzying statements about how "super lucky,quot; it is to be in such a successful comedy and work with the best cast and crew of the game. Still, he admitted during an appearance in November 2018 in Live with Kelly and Ryan, "It's like a double-edged sword. It's fun because now, over the years, I will be able to look back at all my different times, you know, get brakes, take off the brakes, go to the prom. Then, That's great, but it's also difficult when you start something at age 11 and everyone can see it over the years, so I can see it and say, "Ha!" And everyone else sees it and says, & # 39 ; Ha ha & # 39 ;, and I say & # 39; Hmm & # 39; ".

Do you see what she means?