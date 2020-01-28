How Ariel Winter sailed the rock transition of child stardom

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Ariel Winter He doesn't want to seem ungrateful. She is lucky to be a working actress, even more when she considers that she got her prominent role, in a program with as much longevity as Modern Family, at the age of 11 years.
That's why she is so careful to write down her response to the inevitable "How was it to grow on television?" he asks with dizzying statements about how "super lucky,quot; it is to be in such a successful comedy and work with the best cast and crew of the game. Still, he admitted during an appearance in November 2018 in Live with Kelly and Ryan, "It's like a double-edged sword. It's fun because now, over the years, I will be able to look back at all my different times, you know, get brakes, take off the brakes, go to the prom. Then, That's great, but it's also difficult when you start something at age 11 and everyone can see it over the years, so I can see it and say, "Ha!" And everyone else sees it and says, & # 39 ; Ha ha & # 39 ;, and I say & # 39; Hmm & # 39; ".
Do you see what she means?
Because what was on display amounted to much more than a slightly imperfect smile and some buds. While the distressed years of his contemporaries were fueled by uninterested crushes and an awkward growth, Winter, who made her debut as a 5-year-old actress in a Cool Whip commercial, was dealing with a family drama she made was a frequent guest at the Los Angeles Superior Court and a changing body that tried desperately to cover herself, so she wouldn't have to see another headline about her "crazy cleavage,quot; or read the nth commentary of an enemy who wondered why she was choosing to dress so inappropriately for his age
It was, to put it mildly, a challenge. "It was really difficult to grow in the spotlight," he told E! News ", but grow with that in the spotlight it was possibly the worst for someone's self-esteem and confidence. "
But it is a test that I would do again and again if I took it to exactly the same place.
Somehow he turns 22 today, after spending half of his life under the relentless microscope of fame, Winter has the kind of confidence that most do not live until the age of forty when they declare that they finally feel comfortable with their own skin . Of course, the Los Angeles native has always been ahead of the curve. Thanks to the regular therapy sessions and the years of repeating her daily mantra ("I tell myself every day, & # 39; I look fabulous & # 39;", she shared with Seventeen) She is firmly at peace with herself.
"It turned out that I would never meet that standard, so I gave up and started focusing on the relationship I have with myself," he explained to E! News. "Now, I'm going to post a photo and I don't care what people write on my photo … if you don't like my photo, you can stop following me."
The onslaught of hate began shortly after the young actress presented guest roles in Monk, Bones Y ER in the role of Alex's middle son, Claire and Phil Dunphy, in the upcoming ABC comedy hit. As the show gathered viewers and awards, winning the Emmy comedy series during its first five seasons, the preteen accumulated negative comments online.
"I was intimidated by being super flat and super thin when I was 11 years old and then I turned 12 and suddenly I had curves and I had this bigger body with which I was not ready yet," he explained to E! News in 2016 while promoting his participation in Dove's new self-esteem project, the #SpeakBeautiful Squad, "but I was very excited because when I was younger, I always wanted boobs and wanted a butt."
However, I could have done it without the negative comment. "Unfortunately, I got pictures on the Internet after my body had flourished and people really hated me for that," he recalled. "I received a lot of comments like & # 39; You're fat, you're ugly, you're a whore … it came a lot from people I didn't know at such a young age."
Particularly when I was browsing without the type of built-in support system that most preteens can rely on. In 2012, Winter was placed by the courts in the temporary custody of her sister, Shanelle gray after pleading his mother Crystal workman physically and emotionally abused her. (Workman has denied Winter's accusations, even stating in a 2013 episode of Dr. Phil that the teenager was being "brainwashing.")
Winter has claimed that his entire career was born from his mother's lost dreams, the "kind of pushed into the industry,quot; of 4 years old, as he put it. Good morning america. "That doesn't mean I don't love him and it's not my passion now. I love him. But I definitely believe that at 4, nobody knows what they want to do," he said. "And I don't know if I had my own career so I could decide what I wanted to do if I had chosen (act)."
He certainly would not have chosen the other ornaments that came with his declared profession. At 7, she regularly dyed her hair after a casting board declared her too blonde and too pretty for a role. Soon, I was being sexualized, detailed for The Hollywood reporter in 2017, dressed in "the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have said a thousand percent yes. "
He said his mother also prevented him from making friends with other girls "because women are competition,quot; and keeping food "very, very restricted." The results were noted by the teacher she worked with. Modern Familyready. "I would order a couple of lunches in my name so Ariel could eat one of them," Sharon Sacks said. THR. "I realized I was hungry. Chicken and boiled cucumbers won't do it for a growing child."
Later, winter would summarize the weather as "a really difficult period, a really bad chapter," and culminated in Sacks reporting conditions to the Los Angeles Child Protective Services with the blessing of the star. "I was very scared," Sacks said. THR. "She knew the consequences."
That is to say, that he would face a prolonged judicial battle with his own mother, the media reported on each turn. "I had to make the decision," he explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Do I stay in this situation that is not good for me or do I go out and face the consequences?"
As she moved forward, she was willing to enter a foster home when her adult sister, largely unknown to Winter who had left her home at age 15, agreed to take her. "I wasn't going to go with my father or my brother because I didn't,quot; I have a great relationship with them. So I thought, & # 39; Well, shot in the dark, let's try my sister & # 39; ", he explained.
Ultimately, she says, it was the right decision. Although the case would take years to reach a conclusion, with Gray in custody in 2014 and the legal emancipation of Winter formalized a year later, the changes were transformative. He was able to start seeing a therapist and attend a real high school (Episcopal Campbell Hall in Los Angeles) where he caught up with years of lax education.
As for his sister, even with strict rules and curfews established, Winter has nothing but praise. "She has been the best part of my life," he shared in The Ellen DeGeneres show. "She is really my best friend. She is the most important thing to me. She has been there for me through absolutely everything and I love her very much. I count on her more than anything."
Moving with Gray also helped his self-esteem greatly "because he is the type of person who trusts his body," Winter explained to I in 2017. "I admire her so much … I heard her talk to me, saying: & # 39; It doesn't matter what others think. You are who you are. It won't change. Love yourself for who you are. People go to hate no matter what you do. You could settle for everything they say, and they will still find something to choose from. Or you could be yourself and be happy and not listen to what they say. say. & # 39; "
At work, he received a similar message of cost Sofia VergaraIt is not strange to deal with the kind of assumptions people make when you are attractive and do not bother to camouflage your curves in shapeless schmattas. "I had a great role model in Sofia while growing up, since she was a curvy woman who was super proud of who she was and how she was," Winter told the magazine. "I could see that I was struggling a little on how to deal with my body, and I was always trying to give me advice, like, & # 39; Here are some brands that would look good on our body type & # 39; or & # 39; Use whatever you want and feel good about yourself. "
In an effort to achieve that level of self-acceptance, Winter decided to undergo breast reduction surgery at the age of 17, her 32F-sized chest makes it almost impossible to dress her body 5 feet and 1 in a way that It feels flattering and flattering. appropriate for her age and causing neck and back problems that left her unable to stand on the set. As she said Glamor, revealing what caused the 2015 procedure, "it began to hurt so much that I could not stand the pain."
After the surgery, he spent a couple of nights in a recovery center, but "I didn't even need it. It was that fast and painless. I literally sat in the center and was nervous about it. You know," I want to go to this recovery center, because I'm nervous. "The first night, I could have gone home. I woke up, I felt great. I was sitting there asking for a lot of new clothes for myself, because I was so excited."
But if they forced her to endure weeks of pain, it would probably have been worth it. "I recommend it to everyone, to all the women who have thought about it and suffered from very large breasts and back problems and just don't feel good in their own skin."
It's not that feeling comfortable with your new size D shape will end with the continuous stream of hate. While Winter has become accustomed to ignoring trolls that throw labels like fat, ugly and horny, some comments still leave her shocked, such as the time a stranger commented on a photo of Winter and her nieces on a family vacation, suggesting that she The decision to wear a bikini meant that he was "asking for it."
The implication was horrible. "That really bothered me and bothered me a lot," he said. "I was very disappointed in our world, on the Internet and in people who write things on the Internet." Then she responded, sharing a long letter explaining the obvious that, um, no, someone's hem length has no correlation with the way it should be treated. "I really had to get up and make a point to fight against people who not only embarrassed the body, but also embarrassed the foxes … pointing to people who were not doing anything wrong and making comments that were so harmful and distressing without any purpose. "
These days, she will still fight the occasional troll, using the same quick wit that one might expect from people like Alex Dunphy. Take the user who implied that coca and methamphetamine were behind his recent weight loss. When a commenter described Winter as "very bad,quot; for appearing (panting!) A month before her 21st birthday, the follower replied: "Not half as bad as all the coca / methamphetamine he uses. He literally dropped 30 ponds. ".
Taking advantage of his critic's spelling error, a common problem for most people who make judgments on the Internet, Winter broke down, "Yep … I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast … And yes! My Psychiatrist changed me from my previous antidepressant! That did not work and made me gain weight, to coca / methamphetamine! It was definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coca / Methamphetamine was a controversial decision, but she supports ".
But clapbacks are mainly for fun, not because you have a persistent anguish to resolve.
Because it's hard to feel too depressed when everything is going so well. Single for the first time in her adult life, after three-year romances with a high school girlfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette and actor Levi meaden, the graduate of Campbell Hall is having fun, recently discovered with a 24-year-old actor Luke Benward.
And that is not his only new beginning. With Modern Family ready to finish her 11-season career, the actress, who suspended her studies at UCLA to focus on her career, is looking for new opportunities.
"It's crazy that I have basically spent half of my life on the show, but it really has been an incredible experience for me," he shared on Good morning america in September. "I work with incredible people and, honestly, I am very grateful for all that I have done and for all the people I have met. They are basically a family I grew up with, the team, the cast, everyone, so it is crazy being doing something for so long because most shows don't last that long and we're so lucky to have done it. "
Looking at a clean slate, you are definitely interested in expanding your film resume. "I've always loved the idea of making movies, and I've made a couple, but I'd like to do more and interpret different characters," he said in GMA. "With movies it's a shorter period of time that you're doing something, so you can play a lot of different characters all the time … and I think that's really cool."
But he also knows how rewarding the correct television series can be. "If an incredible show appeared and I was lucky enough to be chosen, I would be very grateful," he said. "There is nothing I would really say no if it was a great opportunity."
After all, she has shown that she is good enough to master everything that comes to her.
