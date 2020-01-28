Homophobia in football: Village Manchester FC says the FA disciplinary process is & # 39; broken & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML648fa4dd1d6d519b0f7dac4890ab472111% %MINIFYHTML648fa4dd1d6d519b0f7dac4890ab472112%









After experiencing an increase in homophobic abuse incidents this season, Village Manchester FC tells Sky Sports News that the Football Association needs to significantly improve its disciplinary process

The "horrific,quot; amount of abuse they suffered in a recent league game is encouraging the gay and inclusive club Village Manchester FC to demand urgent measures to address homophobia in football.

VMFC will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, but important figures from the non-league club say that the lethargic disciplinary procedure of the Football Association on the threat threatens to slow down progress.

James McNaught, the president of Village, wants the FA to accelerate its "broken,quot; process and provide better training for the referees. Unless the system is significantly improved, he fears that some of the club's players, regardless of their sexuality, may give up the game due to anti-LGBT discrimination.

"I used to receive some strange comment, but in the last three years, this has been a growing problem," says McNaught Sky sports news. "Only this season, we had three separate incidents of abuse that we had to continue with the FA."

"I think what happens in the field is indicative of what society is like in general. This is a problem we need help with."

The village president, Jay McNaught, is exasperated with the FA process, which can take six months or more to reach a resolution.

Village called for action a little more than a fortnight, after his first team had traveled to Oldham to face his equivalents of Chadderton Park FC. Both teams pursue the promotion of Division Three of the Lancashire and Cheshire Amateur Football League, the twelfth level of the national non-league pyramid.

"We knew he was going to be a little fighter," says midfielder James Wilson, who, like McNaught, is a club unconditional. "The first half, there were some challenges of choice." The teams were level at 1-1 at the break. After the restart, the atmosphere became, in McNaught's words, "quite toxic."

"It was from players in the field and also from followers on the bench. He quickly descended to many homophobic insults and xenophobic comments as well," he explains. "We informed the referee according to the guidelines they gave us, and he acknowledged it, but he did not follow the protocol as we expected."

"I really felt sorry for him. He was just a young referee and handled the game quite well. However, he didn't act like we could have expected to deal with the abuse."

Wilson says the insults were "constant,quot; during the final half hour of the game. "For example, one of our players was seriously injured in a tackle, and you have a player standing over him saying & # 39; get up, fairy, get up, fairy & # 39;. And the referee is close."

You don't want to be bothered with that kind of language. It is painful Homophobia prevents many gay players from playing football. James Wilson, midfielder

Village goalkeeper Jeremy Baker was closer to the abuse that was shouted from the barrier. "They had about 30 fans there, shouting vulgarities from the barrier." On the field, there were elbows from opposition players, but that was not the worst for Baker. "I had someone come from behind, hugged me and literally lifted me off the ground," he says.

This was not an isolated incident for the American. "That is the fourth time I have been physically assaulted in games in the last four years. It reaches a point where you think, is it worth it, to deal with the annoyance of what people say and what they do physically?

"The love for the sport makes me continue, and what this club is trying to do. I know many players who have joined and said: & # 39; where I was playing before, I didn't feel safe with the language in the locker room , and the atmosphere was not comfortable at all & # 39 ;.

"Probably between 30 and 40 percent of this team are straight, and they like the atmosphere here. There's no pressure to & # 39; be anyone & # 39 ;: just have fun, enjoy football and you have people there who support you and he cares about you. "

There is no need to throw words or even be violent with another person just because of who they are. Jeremy Baker, goalkeeper

Baker says verbal insults led to "a lot of poison,quot; and Sky sports he learned that other gay and inclusive men's soccer clubs in the United Kingdom played in local leagues that had suffered similar abuses and encountered the same frustrations after reporting the incidents to their local FAs.

Wilson is one of the most hardened Village players in the battle: "I am quite an adversary," he admits, but he has not become insensitive to insults and says that the damage he causes is often not seen. "They have called me nonce and all kinds of things, and that is really annoying and hurtful.

"Homophobia prevents many gay players from playing football. Most of the time we are winning games, that is the best answer to many things. But when it spreads to that kind of abuse, you can see why the players who joined we will find it difficult, and also the referee who has had difficulty controlling that. "

Whoever the opposition is, Village is always sure to report any abuse in the game they experience to the referee and, when necessary, through the Manchester FA. It made no difference that of all the clubs in his league, Chadderton Park should not have been the one who resorted to bullying tactics.

In August, they had been named Base Club of the Year by the FA, whose website noted how "Chadderton Park not only takes pride in inclusion, but defines the whole spirit of the club." The award was also well deserved, as the Oldham team grew to more than 90 different teams that span a wide range of age groups and skills.

To Chadderton Park's credit, his response to Village's complaint was quick and decisive. They have renounced their first team in the midst of an internal investigation, while issuing a strong statement promising to take "appropriate measures,quot; against any person responsible for discriminatory abuse.

McNaught says that Chadderton Park has been "incredibly sympathetic,quot; but that Village has not yet received news from the FA about the other two incidents they reported earlier this season, their faith in the authorities is rapidly diminishing.

He said: "The guidelines are that they (the FA) have 180 days to resolve these cases. For me, six months is too long a process and, according to our experiences, it just doesn't work.

"The AF process is broken. They need to review it and say, how can we do this better? Because for us, an incident happened more than three months ago and we haven't heard anything formal about where that process is. Communication is poor.

"So now we are thinking, what will happen next? We are destined to have a reverse confrontation against this particular team, which mistreated us homophobically in October. That presents problems. What should we do?

"We need the FA to be better for us because my players have told me, as president, that they don't feel protected."

John Bridges has been with Village since 1997, a time before equal marriage and the Equality Act, when Section 28 was still law and homophobia in football was endemic. There may be a greater awareness of LGBT inclusion in sport today, but he says that the resolutions on discrimination remain as slow as they were at the time.

"We have come to this after having tried the existing procedures and found them unfit for the purpose," he says. So what do you need to change? "I certainly think we need more support for our referees, because the ideal solution is for this to be resolved during the game, and it's not something we have to deal with later."

"In these lower levels of the game, the referees do not have the same level of training as the Premier League officials. We have large amounts of money at stake, some of that should be leaking."

In 2017, we had a game where we had a problem that went to a complaint procedure. It took seven months to reach a resolution. We had to play against that team again in that period. John Bridges, former president of VMFC

From the home of the Village Trinity Sports Center in Hulme, it is a 20-minute journey west to Old Trafford and it takes a little longer to reach Etihad to the northeast. They can live in the shade of two of the richest clubs in the world, but they are no less passionate about the game.

"It's our way out, the way we express ourselves," says forward Fernando Martins. He says that nothing will stop him from playing, but he wants people to know that the game is sometimes far from beautiful for him and his teammates. "Coming to the field to hear this kind of nonsense is not right."

VMFC has received great support from local teams like Eastlands FC, which they faced in the Manchester Senior Cup last weekend.

Next week begins the annual action month of the Soccer v Homophobia campaign, in what is also LGBT History Month in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Village Manchester will continue to impress the FA. This particular form of discrimination can be tackled more effectively.

In doing so, more people, whether LGBT or not, can enjoy the sport. As the club's motto says: "We don't care who you love, as long as you love football."

Sky Sports supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign for LGBT + inclusion in sport, as a member of Team Pride. If you are interested in sharing your Rainbow Laces story, contact us.