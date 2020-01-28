Health officials are monitoring at least five cases of the deadly coronavirus in the United States

%MINIFYHTML41e7078f1fc526b0f33502d8332d1ec111% %MINIFYHTML41e7078f1fc526b0f33502d8332d1ec112%

Roommates, residents of the United States, are being tested to detect the new coronavirus, which reportedly caused thousands of people to get sick and killed dozens! The most recent case is being studied in Maryland. The virus exploded in China and remains focused there, but health officials are worried that it will begin to spread to the United States.

According to CNN, 106 people are dead and more than 4,500 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in China, and the numbers continue to increase. According to reports, there are also at least five cases in the United States.

Coronavirus is a combination of large families of viruses that generally infect animals, but sometimes they can evolve and spread to humans. Symptoms for people with coronaviruses tend to include fever, cough and shortness of breath, which can evolve to pneumonia.

%MINIFYHTML41e7078f1fc526b0f33502d8332d1ec113% %MINIFYHTML41e7078f1fc526b0f33502d8332d1ec114% #CoronaVirus to update. – 4587 infected.

– 976 in serious condition.

– 106 dead.

– 60 treated and released.

– About 60 million in quarantine.

– It spread to 18 countries.

– It spreads faster than the Spanish flu.

– It has spread in Germany. Maybe it's time to stop all flights from China? 😑 – PeterSweden (@ PeterSweden7) January 28, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the coronavirus epidemic is a "demon,quot; who will not be allowed to remain in the country. Xi met with the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, in Beijing on Tuesday and said the following:

“The Chinese people are participating in a serious battle against the outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia. People's life and health are always the first priority for the Chinese government, and the prevention and control of the epidemic is the most important task today, which is why I have been directing and deploying the works myself, " said Xi.

"I believe that as long as we can strengthen our confidence, stay together, prevent and control the epidemic scientifically and take precise measures, we will definitely overcome this epidemic."