Grammys Under Fire for leaving Keith Flint out of the In Memoriam segment

Also absent from the tribute clip at the January 26 ceremony are Silver Jewish founder David Berman, vocalist of The Beat Ranking Roger and rapper of Geto Boys Bushwick Bill, among others.

Fans have criticized the heads of the Recording Academy for leaving a lot of prominent musicians, including twice nominated Keith Flint outside the In Memoriam segment of the Grammy Awards.

Keith's omission, which occurred despite a tribute posted on the Recording Academy website when he was found dead in his home last March, angered fans, with a tweet that was "further proof that this award (sic) is completely useless. "

Another also criticized producers for spelling The cars musician Ric OcasekThe name with a & # 39; k & # 39; At the end of his name.

The viewer was enraged: "I know that #GRAMMYs get a lot of shit for leaving prominent people in their In Memoriam segment, but my God, how do they skip the following? And spelling Ric Ocasek's name wrong? Bushwick Bill (Geto Boys ), Keith Flint (The Prodigy), Ranking Roger (English Beat) ".

Yahoo music editor Lyndsey Parker added: "He left the In Memoriam segment of #Grammys tonight: David Berman, Scott Walker, Keith Flint, Bushwick Bill, Mark Hollis, Dignified death lyricist Robert Hunterand Roger Ranking. It is not great!

However, the official Grammys website included all omitted names in a more complete list of recently lost musical stars during the past year.