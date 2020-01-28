Germany's first case of coronavirus is person-to-person transmission | News

Germany's first confirmed coronavirus patient contracted the disease of a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said Tuesday.

The case is the first transmission from person to person informed on European soil.

The Chinese employee, a woman from Shanghai, "began to feel sick on the flight home on January 23," said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office of Health and Food Safety, at a press conference.

A 33-year-old German man, with whom he had attended a meeting in Bavaria, tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

The development means that Germany has become the second European country after France to confirm its first case of coronavirus.

Infected man from Starnberg, south of Munich, It is in good clinical condition, Bavarian health officials said.

He was isolated and is being medically monitored, while people who were in close contact with him were informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was not surprised that the virus had reached Germany, but the case showed how well prepared the authorities were.

He said authorities were doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

"The risk to people's health in Germany from China's new respiratory disease remains low," he said, citing the opinion of experts from the Robert Koch Institute.

At least 106 people have died of coronavirus, all in China, which is where the overwhelming majority of cases have been reported.

Almost all dozens of cases outside of China are among people who recently traveled from there.

On Friday, France became the first European country to confirm cases, with two infected people. Since then, he has reported one more case.

Germany and France have said they will evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have originated and where most cases are found.