France will stop using tear gas grenades loaded with TNT

"I hope the best ethics of our police and gendarmes," said Mr. Macron He said recently, adding that he did not want to generalize or "damage the credibility and dignity,quot; of the French security forces, but that the attitude of the officers in a small number of cases "was not acceptable."

But critics of the grenades for a long time were not convinced that Mr. Castaner's announcement marked a turning point in the government's approach to law enforcement.

A group of lawyers representing the protesters who have been injured by the grenades expressed satisfaction that police violence was now "at the center of public concerns." But they said in a statement on sunday that the announcement of the interior minister was a public relations movement "in the context of greater media coverage of police violence."

"It's been 14 months since we publicly warned Mr. Castaner about the danger of these firearms," ​​the lawyers said, referring to a letter they had written to the Interior Minister in the fall of 2018.

That was at the height of the yellow vest protests, when violent clashes between protesters and police across the country caused an increase in the use of force by officers, who used rubber shells, "scatter grenades." They spray smaller rubber balls when exploding and grenades of tear gas.

Several protesters have lost their hands to the GLI-F4 grenades, which were also used in 2014 against environmental activists in western France who had established a camp on the site of a postponed airport project. Other protesters were injured in the feet and legs by fragments of grenades.

The GLI-F4, which is approximately seven inches long and contains approximately one ounce of TNT, releases tear gas and a strong explosion of air when detonated aloud. They are intended to be used by police officers to disperse aggressive crowds.