France will stop using tear gas grenades loaded with TNT

PARIS – France has announced that its security forces will no longer use explosive tear gas grenades that have mutilated protesters, a sign of the government's growing willingness to address complaints about the use of force by police It has multiplied since the yellow vest protests.
But critics said the announcement was too little, too late, and they argued that similar grenades, which French police will continue to use, could be just as dangerous.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday that tear gas grenades, known by their technical designation, GLI-F4, were used only "in the most serious cases,quot;, but that they had the "failure to contain explosives,quot; and would be immediately removed from police use.
Speaking to the France 3 television network, he said that the grenades, which contain a TNT charge, did not have a specific color or badge to indicate danger.
Shot from launchers or thrown by hand, the grenades detonate on impact or shortly thereafter, creating an explosion that is supposed to be disorienting but not hurt. But people who come into direct contact with them have been seriously injured.
When police officers were "forced to use them to withdraw from a threat," Castaner said, protesters sometimes picked them up and were "seriously injured."
"Because they are the only ones who can legitimately use force, they must do so in a proportionate and regulated manner," he said of the police.
The government has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks to address accusations of excessive force by the police after a series of events, including The death of Cédric Chouviat, a delivery man who died this month after police officers arrested him on the ground during a traffic stop.
Investigations also began this month at events during the Yellow Vest protests or demonstrations against pension revisions proposed by Mr. Macron: an officer in Paris shot a protester at point blank range with a rubber projectile, another hit a Demonstrator arrested in the head, and an official of the city of Toulouse intentionally tripped a protester.
"I hope the best ethics of our police and gendarmes," said Mr. Macron He said recently, adding that he did not want to generalize or "damage the credibility and dignity,quot; of the French security forces, but that the attitude of the officers in a small number of cases "was not acceptable."
But critics of the grenades for a long time were not convinced that Mr. Castaner's announcement marked a turning point in the government's approach to law enforcement.
A group of lawyers representing the protesters who have been injured by the grenades expressed satisfaction that police violence was now "at the center of public concerns." But they said in a statement on sunday that the announcement of the interior minister was a public relations movement "in the context of greater media coverage of police violence."
"It's been 14 months since we publicly warned Mr. Castaner about the danger of these firearms," the lawyers said, referring to a letter they had written to the Interior Minister in the fall of 2018.
That was at the height of the yellow vest protests, when violent clashes between protesters and police across the country caused an increase in the use of force by officers, who used rubber shells, "scatter grenades." They spray smaller rubber balls when exploding and grenades of tear gas.
Several protesters have lost their hands to the GLI-F4 grenades, which were also used in 2014 against environmental activists in western France who had established a camp on the site of a postponed airport project. Other protesters were injured in the feet and legs by fragments of grenades.
The GLI-F4, which is approximately seven inches long and contains approximately one ounce of TNT, releases tear gas and a strong explosion of air when detonated aloud. They are intended to be used by police officers to disperse aggressive crowds.
The French authorities argue that the police need such tools to respond to increasingly violent protesters. Castaner said on Sunday, for example, that someone whose hand was mutilated after grabbing a grenade "to throw it back to the security forces,quot; was different from an injured spectator.
the The State Council, the highest administrative court in France, has rejected attempts by defense groups such as the Human Rights League to ban grenades, arguing that police forces were properly trained to use them in specific circumstances.
Critics also called Mr. Castaner's announcement a symbolic but empty gesture, because the Interior Ministry announced several years ago that it was gradually eliminating GLI-F4, which is no longer produced, and replacing them with similar tear gas grenades, known as GM2L.
Newer grenades do not contain TNT and are designed to prevent fragments from damaging protesters, but they work similarly to GLI-F4, and critics argue that it is not clear that they are much safer.
"This decision is healthy but rather late, and the replacement for the GM2L model is not without risk if there is no radical change in the law enforcement strategy," the Human Rights League said in a statement Monday, calling at the announcement of Mr. Castaner "Fake gesture,quot;.
Another type of stunning grenade was banned in 2017, three years after the death of Rémi Fraisse, an environmental activist who was killed by a grenade fired by police during a protest over a dam construction project in southwestern France.
%MINIFYHTMLf7cde33addb33ce690c184f3021da85711%