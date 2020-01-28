Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox closing? Do not believe it

%MINIFYHTML1916eae88cf0ceb8baf7f78de0c40a4f11% %MINIFYHTML1916eae88cf0ceb8baf7f78de0c40a4f12%

Are Fortnite, Minecraft or Roblox closing? The simple answer is no, they are not.

Popular online games have been included in a hoax claiming they are closing. The source appears to be from a website called react2424 that has the headline "Fortnite Shutting in 2020,quot;. The "story,quot; included in the article simply says: "Due to the reports, we have determined that the epic game server team will not be able to pay the amount of players in the video game. The servers will be shut down for all players in February 2020,quot; .

If you look closely, there is a message in the upper left of the article that says: "It's a joke 🙂 You've been made a joke!" A section in the link says that the article has been shared on Facebook more than 20,000 times.

Is Fortnite closing?

Do not.

Fortnite is too successful to close now. While some of the hype around the game has diminished a bit, it still has millions of people playing every day. Epic Games even recently stated that Chapter 2 – Season 2 will begin on February 20.

And just to be doubly sure, the company provided a statement to CBC Kids News.

"No, Fortnite is not closing," spokesman Nick Chester said.

Is Minecraft closing?

Do not.

Similar to Fortnite, Minecraft is having a lot of success to close operations now. Spokesman Robert Sauer told CBC: "No need to worry." We are still actively developing and expanding Minecraft. "

It is not exactly clear why this rumor is starting over, but Snopes says the rumor began in an article on a website titled Channel45news, which allows users to create a fake story to fool people. And somehow Google saw that story and presented it when you asked if the game was closing.

Is Roblox closing?

Do not.

The company released a statement on Twitter confirming that the rumors are simply a hoax.

Let's clear things up: Roblox is not "closing." The same deception (with some modified details) occurs every year or two. Remember: do not believe everything you read on the Internet! 😆 – Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020

So there you have it. All your favorite games are safe.