First photos of Kobe's father since death – It seems & # 39; defeated & # 39; and & # 39; devastated & # 39 ;!

The 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away Sunday after his private helicopter crashed in Los Angeles.

Since his death, his family has hidden to process his loss.

Well, now his father, Joe Bryant, was first discovered since Kobe's death. Joe, who had a chain relationship with his son, is a former professional basketball player and current basketball coach.

The Daily Mail of the United Kingdom sent a paparazzi to this house and managed to get the first photos of Kobe's father. According to the newspaper, the 65-year-old retired NBA star, affectionately known as Jellybean, left the house he shares with Kobe's mother, Pamela, in Las Vegas, after a giant bouquet of yellow flowers was delivered on Monday. in the afternoon.

Kobe's relationship with his mother, unfortunately, was not as strong as he had with his father. Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and her mother, Pam, did not get along, and that affected the father-son relationship.