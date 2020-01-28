Fetty Wap prevents prosecution in case of battery

%MINIFYHTMLc5e804fef4076d642021214bebb30b3611% %MINIFYHTMLc5e804fef4076d642021214bebb30b3612%

Rapper Fetty Wap He will not be prosecuted for serious crimes, after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office found "insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

In June (19) it was revealed that the "Trap Queen" star was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), after a woman accused him of mistreating her in a house in Hollywood Hills.

In the cell phone video, obtained by TMZ.com, a woman was heard accusing Fetty of putting her hands on her, and challenged him to do it again.

Fetty then seemed to knock the phone from his hand.

He told the Los Angeles Police Department that Fetty grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall. He also claimed that the musician did it a second time, and made it difficult for him to breathe while he applied pressure on his neck.

While it is said that the alleged victim initially told LAPD that he did not want to press charges, then he changed his mind three months later. Officers also said that although there was a witness, she refused to provide any information they could use.

Due to the lack of evidence, the case has been dismissed, according to TMZ.