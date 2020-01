%MINIFYHTML1365ce79c29e46e93e7d1ea90a9f56fc11% %MINIFYHTML1365ce79c29e46e93e7d1ea90a9f56fc12%





Fernandinho has extended his contract at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club.

Fernandinho has been a key player for the City since joining in 2013, winning three Premier League titles and four EFL Cups.

More to follow …