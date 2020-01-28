Felicia Sonmez lands in big trouble by publishing this article about Kobe Bryant after her death

Felicia Sonmez, reporter of The Washington PostHe was criticized for focusing on the Kobe Bryant rape case after it was learned that he had died in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The media felt the reaction and got to the point of suspending Sonmez for the viral tweet now removed.

Sonmez turned to social networks and shared a link to a 2016 story, (she is not the author or the article), of The daily beast with the following headline: "The disturbing case of violation of Kobe Bryant: the evidence of the DNA, the history of the accuser and the half confession,quot;.

The journalist was destroyed by fans of the basketball star who forced her to eliminate her.

He later posted a message saying he was receiving death threats: “Well, that was revealing. For the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and sent me emails with threats of abuse and death, take a moment and read the story, which was written more than 3 years ago, and not by me. It is worth remembering any public figure in its entirety, even if that public figure is loved and that disturbing totality. ”

She added: "These people are responding with rage and threats to me (someone who didn't even write the article but found it well informed) says a lot about the pressure people feel to remain silent in these cases."

A fan had this reaction: "There are so many sick and upset people who occupy important positions within a company. Only evil. Yes, she didn't write it, but she retweeted an article on her page about that situation after this man and his daughter they will just die … I mean, how callous you can be … **** is tired of these people (all know who I mean) thinking they can do and say what they want without consequences. RIP Kobe and Gigi and all who lost their lives, keep up the high families. "

Another commenter stated: “My problem with this is that they are very selective about who they slander and that selectivity generally ignores whites and attacks blacks in the heart. What a time to raise ALLEGATIONS, not facts. He was not convicted of anything. "

This follower shared: “The administrative license is your first response to Beckys. Meanwhile, for us, it is the termination with the possibility of pending charges. I'm so tired of this sh #% !!!!!!!! She is not the only one. I just read another one from USA Today. Disgusted! What happened to your innocence until proven guilty? This man was not convicted of any crime. It's simply tasteless and too soon. "

This person shared the following advice: “Rape is important. Some people have not left it and will never let it pass. I always warn young blacks to be aware and extremely careful with sex, relationships, including interracial. "

Journalists with a little influence in the newsroom have stood up and are defending Sonmez.


