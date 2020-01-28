Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, share photos and videos of their second adorable grandson

Although Fantasia Barrino is only 35 years old, she is already a grandmother of not one, but of two children, since American idol Star brought the exciting news about the arrival of his second grandson to social networks.

The proud celebrity and music actress announced that her stepson, Trey, from her marriage to Kendall Taylor, had received a baby, Kyan, at the end of December 2019.

the American idol The winner said: "Let's welcome Rock Soul to the new addition to our family! Kyan Jeremiah !!! We are absolutely proud of @ treybrice2 @_kmccarthy for being master parents at such an early age. No matter what life Give them both, God has them covered in heaven, and we back them on earth! ”

The happy grandfather turned to social networks to share two video clips of the family's latest addition.

In the first video, Trey can be seen with his newborn son in his hands, while his eldest son, Khoen, is also present to meet his little brother.

She wrote: "New Year: before the end of 2019, God delivered a message to our family last night that was titled,quot; Kyan "(my second grandson). As a young man who ignorantly embraced a life of darkness, he used to pray only to see the age of 21. But when I became a man, I had to put aside my childhood customs, and now my prayer is to live to live. Look that these two reach 21 themselves! Our Father in heaven truly is a redeemer for those who support and trust Him. In exchange for this invaluable gift, I am determined to do what He has called me to do! – Salute @ treybrice2 ″

Fantasia and her husband's first grandson, Khoen, was born in 2016 from her parents, Trey and Kayla McCarthy.

However, the arrival of the little boy caused confusion at that time, because many people were convinced that Khoen was the son of Zion, the daughter of Fantasia from their previous relationship, who was only 15 when the misconceptions of paternity began circular. Web.

Fantasia also followed Kendall's example and shared that she had become a grandmother for the second time. The music star published a series of photographs of young parents with their newborn baby.

The "Bittersweet,quot; interpreter captioned her post with the statement that she and her husband were proud that Trey and Kayla were so good at raising at such an early age.

Ad

The singer also concluded that no matter what life threw at these two, God had them covered in heaven in heaven, and they had their backs on earth.



Post views:

0 0