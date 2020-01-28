Families facing generations of statelessness in South Africa | Human rights

%MINIFYHTMLc80ae228c8943b40de64846f96a9080b11% %MINIFYHTMLc80ae228c8943b40de64846f96a9080b12%

In the latest installment of a four-part series on stateless children in South Africa, a woman explains how statelessness has a repercussion effect that spans generations.

Luthando *, 28: & # 39; I went to court and won the case but I'm still stateless & # 39;

It took Luthando, 28, years to be recognized as a South African citizen, although he believes he was born here, even if he is from undocumented immigrant parents.

The law in South Africa states that if you are born in South Africa and have no other nationality, then you are South African. In practice, however, it does not always work this way.

In addition, although Lawyers for Human Rights, who have been fighting cases on behalf of migrants and refugees in South Africa for the past 30 years, won an important victory when the courts recognized Luthando as a South African for several months, he has not yet Received your much-needed documents or those of your one-year-old son, Bandile *.

Luthando can't be sure where his parents came from. Her mother, whose nationality she does not know, died when she was five years old.

"My dad told me they came from Zimbabwe," she says.

After her death in 2010, when she was still a teenager, she could not complete her studies because she did not have a birth certificate.

"When I later researched my last name, I discovered that it actually belongs to Swaziland," he explains.

Luthando sits on the double bed that fills the small annex building in the Phillipi municipality of Cape Town, where she lives. She moves a stuffed animal out of the way with her foot. Since her case was first presented five years ago, she has had a baby of her own. His son has inherited statelessness from his mother; Without a nationality, she cannot transmit a nationality to her son.

I want my son to have a better life. He must not suffer like me

Without any documentation, it was difficult for Luthando to find work, but he found many people who wanted to exploit it.

"When you don't have documents and are looking for work, other people want to become a sex slave." She shivers despite the heat and rubs her shoulder.

"I remember the day this white man here in Cape Town promised that he would give me R1000 (about $ 70) and then take me abroad to Europe." This, she says, is how many women like her are victims of human trafficking and drug trafficking.

Behind her, Bandile sways in the sun and dust. Phillipi is considered one of the most dangerous municipalities in the country, with high unemployment that adds fuel to the fire of widespread violent crime and gang-related activities. Luthando can't wait to leave this place. She lived in the streets of Johannesburg after her father's death, and says she misses the hustle and bustle of the urban subway. "Cape Town is very slow," he laughs.

She lifts her son and places him in his lap, giving him the formula of a bottle. "He is so big," he laments, "and he eats a lot. This formula is expensive." When he gets fed up, she puts her hand in a plastic bag and takes out a small bottle of calamine lotion, applying the pink mixture sparingly to her skin.

His body is covered with raised bumps that begin to cover. His skin is pink in the places where the scabs were scratched. When he became ill a little over a week ago, Luthando managed to charge R230 ($ 16) to pay a private doctor to see him. Despite the court's letter, public clinics still won't help them, she says.

The doctor told him that Bandile suffers a viral infection, but he did not say which. Due to his lack of documentation, his son has not been vaccinated against any of the common childhood diseases. She cannot pay the private fees to vaccinate him.

Luthando and his son were verified as South African citizens by order of the Superior Court of Pretoria, but despite this, they have not yet received the necessary documentation, so they remain stateless (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

"I'm stateless. I don't have documents. I went to court and won the case, but I'm still stateless," says Luthando.

The first thing you want to do when you receive your South African identity document is to enroll in the school. "I must start in grade 11 and make two years to finish. It will make a big difference because then I can pursue my dreams." She smiles. "I want to be a pilot."

I used to see the planes that passed over when I was younger and I knew that one day I wanted to fly. "We would see people flying on airplanes, they were educated and I liked that. I used to think that we blacks are not involved in many things. Especially women, because it is rare to see a black woman in that industry,quot; .

She cheers up while talking about how she once heard on the news that South Africa had the first black fighter pilot on the continent. This, he says, gives her hope that she can also achieve her dreams. Achieving your goals is important, not just for her. "I want my son to have a better life. He shouldn't suffer like me."

A broken system

Liesl Miller is the lawyer who directs the statelessness project in Lawyers for Human Rights. She says statelessness is much more common than most people think. "I would say that we don't have many people in South Africa who should be stateless in terms of the law, because the law is very good," she says, sitting in her office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

"The law provides that most people obtain nationality if they are stateless in South Africa. The problem in South Africa is that there is no adequate administrative justice."

The system, she says, is broken. "That is always the problem with South Africa. We have wonderful laws and our laws are well written and in line with international laws, but we do not implement them."

Many of their clients are children, and many were even born to South African parents in South Africa. Despite this, it often takes years and costs millions of rand in legal fees to be recognized and protected by law.

Human rights lawyers have seen only 10 cases in which stateless persons have obtained nationality in the last seven years.

It is almost impossible to estimate how many people in South Africa are stateless, because as Miller says: "By the very nature of everything, undocumented people are invisible." However, the numbers are high, and his team of three people sees more than 700 cases a year.

Earlier this year, he helped ABBA Children's Home in Pretoria register the birth of 33 young children after the Department of the Interior refused to register more than two children per month.

"The household receives very young children who have been abandoned, and before the child can be registered to be considered for adoption, that child needs a birth certificate." Many of the babies had been abandoned or placed in "baby containers," special recipient containers where women can leave babies they cannot care for, knowing they will be safe.

Children are generally less than a week old, and almost nothing is known about their parents or their circumstances.

Miller presented an urgent court case to force the department to prioritize vulnerable cases. Once the case was filed, the department offered to liquidate and register the 33 children within a month, "which shows that they can do it, but at that stage, they had also spent a large part of our funds paying the Sheriff, paying the council, printing … ", she says. "So it was completely useless and totally unnecessary."

On the walls behind her there are images scribbled by young artists, thank-you notes from former clients and shelves full of numbered files full of cases after cases in which she has struggled in the past seven years.

"Ensuring that its population is documented and has access to nationality and a state is crucial for its development in its country. It is also crucial for peace," he adds.

* Name changed to protect identity

This report was supported by Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) as part of the Isu Elihle Awards.