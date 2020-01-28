Exclusive to the Conners: Cheryl Hines has her eyes on Jackie …

The Conners and Jackie receive a dose of enthusiasm when Curb your enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines guest stars like Dawn, a new friend of Jackie's & # 39; s (Laurie Metcalf) But is Dawn, a restaurant provider, only after a Jackie thing? In the exclusive preview of "Mud Turtles, a good steak and a man in a bathtub," Dawn seems to be making some moves on Jackie …
"You must offer a good steak," Dawn tells Jackie and Becky (Lecy goranson)
"We can't afford a good steak. And I'm not just talking about customers, I'm talking about people who own the restaurant," says Becky.
But that's where Dawn can conveniently help. Dawn, former buyer of a large restaurant chain, goes out alone with a new company after a groping search at work.
Dawn rushes to flatter Jackie and tells her that the boots she covets will look great on Jackie's "cute little figure."
"I could never take off my boots like that," says Jackie.
"Oh, you shouldn't do it. Your boyfriend would take them off and not stop there," Dawn tells Jackie, increasingly nervous.
Becky, however, is not buying it and suspects that Dawn is doing something.
Remember when the Roseanne he finally rewrote the story and made Jackie a lesbian and then the Roseanne revival rewrote the end? Anyway, good times.
Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets excited when Harris (Emma Kenney) Enter the central state of Illinois, however, Harris might have a better deal waiting. So, Dan (John goodman) who is suffering an injury, receives help from Louise (Katey Sagal)
The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC