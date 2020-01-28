Exclusive to the Conners: Cheryl Hines has her eyes on Jackie …

The Conners and Jackie receive a dose of enthusiasm when Curb your enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines guest stars like Dawn, a new friend of Jackie's & # 39; s (Laurie Metcalf) But is Dawn, a restaurant provider, only after a Jackie thing? In the exclusive preview of "Mud Turtles, a good steak and a man in a bathtub," Dawn seems to be making some moves on Jackie …

"You must offer a good steak," Dawn tells Jackie and Becky (Lecy goranson)

"We can't afford a good steak. And I'm not just talking about customers, I'm talking about people who own the restaurant," says Becky.

But that's where Dawn can conveniently help. Dawn, former buyer of a large restaurant chain, goes out alone with a new company after a groping search at work.